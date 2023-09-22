ChristianChan

NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) began operations at the end of August 2022. It benchmarks its performance to the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index. That is because, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets are invested in U.S. Treasury Bills that have at least 1 month, and less than 3 months left to maturity. The interest rate on 4, 8 and 13 week bills have cumulatively averaged close to 4.6% since the fund's inception. During this time however, CSHI has earned its investors a total return on price of 6.00%, all of which has come from distributions.

The excess distributed by the ETF comes from their options portfolio. Besides investing in U.S. Treasury Bills, CSHI also employs a put spread strategy, as noted in the summary prospectus.

The Fund’s option strategy seeks to generate monthly income for the Fund in addition to the yield it receives from the Underlying Investments. The options strategy utilizes a “put spread” consisting of the sale of exchange listed put options (“Short Puts”) with a notional value up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the purchase of put options (“Long Puts”).

CSHI primarily trades the S&P 500 index (SPX) options, which may be less familiar to retail investors than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). These unlike the options on the SPY, only allow for exercise at the expiration date, also known as European options. Additionally, the settlement is in cash and no securities change hands. Options on the index also afford them a favorable tax treatment, as they qualify as "Section 1256 Contracts". For more color on this, we refer back to the summary prospectus.

Under these rules, each section 1256 contract held by the Fund at year end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the Section 1256 contracts produce capital gain or loss, gains or losses on the Section 1256 contracts open at the end of the year, or terminated during the year, are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held.

Majority of the ETFs are passive, that is, they attempt to replicate the performance of an index. They do this by mirroring their portfolio to the index components, with sampling being a popular strategy. This cuts down the time to manage these funds, resulting nominal expenses (sub 0.20%) for their unitholders. CSHI, on the other hand, is actively managed. This means that the securities are selected based on the views and research of its management team. Unlike its passive counterpart that has set periodic rebalancing to keep consistent with its benchmark, there is no pre determined frequency to CSHI's trading. The team at the helm moves as needed to achieve their investment return objectives, along with taking mitigating actions like tax loss harvesting and limiting losses if needed. Investors pay annual expenses of around 0.38% for this service, which is not too exorbitant either.

Positions

While the majority of the dollars invested are in Treasury bills, we want to focus the attention on those 4 pairs of +85 and -85 options on the S&P futures. The positioning shown below can help investors understand the setup. The negative amounts are the ones the fund sells (shorts) and the positive amounts cover the potential losses at that strike.

These are usually initiated as pairs as that reduces friction and slippage. Which pair of strikes were initiated at the same time is not really relevant. What is relevant is that you have 4 relatively closer strikes (income generators) and 4 further out strikes (loss limiters).

The Fund’s options strategy is designed to seek to generate a positive return in rising and flat equity markets and may generate a positive return in equity markets that are modestly declining, assuming the net premium collected from the options sold and purchased exceeds the net cost to close the positions

Source: Summary Prospectus

The math here is that each point on the S&P futures is worth $50. So if the spread is for 250 points, you can lose $12,500 per contract. On the above contracts and spreads it works out to about $3.378 million.

That is about 2% of net assets. So your worst case loss in a 1987 type of event would be about 2%. That is of course the last known setup and managers are free to increase or decrease this risk as they see fit.

Since the market has been more or less bullish since the inception of this fund on August 30, 2022, CSHI has not been tested yet. Aided by an accretive option spread, it is also no surprise that it has kept ahead of its benchmark index, which is only comprised of T-bills.

A true test would be in a rather sudden and severe bear market where it would show losses across all put spreads. This fund might make sense for those looking to park cash and having a generally neutral to bullish outlook on the market. It might also make sense for those who believe that a bear market is unlikely to crash the indices and will just steadily grind down. In other words you can buy this if you believe there is no "tail" risk. We have shown below one example of a tail risk where the Euro-Swiss Franc pair depreciated by 29% in one hour when the Swiss Central Bank decided it did not want to keep holding the peg in 2015. A tail risk is usually very hard to foresee as by default the probabilities of that event are extraordinarily low.

Our point here is that the extra money comes with some risk, though it is limited risk as the fund is using put spreads (versus naked puts). At present we think the fund can generate 6.5% returns (1.2% over 3 month treasury Bill rate), assuming we don't have one of those pesky crashes.

