Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom: Deep Margin Of Safety With 30% Net Cash Position

Sep. 21, 2023 10:52 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Zoom's revenue growth has slowed as pandemic fatigue sets in as investors grow increasingly impatient on the timeline for enterprise revenue growth to accelerate.
  • Zoom has held on to its profitability gains and has $6 billion in net cash, good for 30% of the market cap.
  • Zoom's management is focused on re-accelerating growth through initiatives like Zoom Phone, but competition from Microsoft Teams remains a key risk.
  • I reiterate my buy rating as the stock is too cheap for the low risk profile.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Senior couple talking to their counsellor over a video call

vorDa/iStock via Getty Images

Even as it begins lapping easier comparables, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has yet to see revenue growth accelerate. It appears that pandemic fatigue has taken hold, and it may take some time before companies get excited about increasing access to remote work, if ever. That

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
30.07K Followers

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.