Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHP: Significant Volatility Makes It A Hold

Sep. 21, 2023 11:51 PM ETSchwab U.S. TIPS ETF™ (SCHP)1 Comment
Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TIPs, or Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, are a type of bond that protects against inflation.
  • TIPs are becoming increasingly popular among investors due to rising inflation concerns.
  • A look at SCHP, a TIPs ETF, follows.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Handsome businessman standing with serious face and looking at camera with timeout gesture.

Khosrork

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) offers investors exposure to medium-term treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPs. As is the case for most treasuries, credit risk is close to zero, while interest rate risk is a bit higher than average. Unlike most treasuries, SCHP is hedged

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund ((CEF)) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Juan de la Hoz profile picture
Juan de la Hoz
8.77K Followers

Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (10.58K)
Interesting article! Thanks for pointing out the dividend payout inconsistencies with TIPS. TIPS funds don't always pay "income" on a regular schedule.

-TIPS aren't issued as frequently as nominal treasury bonds, so there are some months in which the investor won't get paid any interest rates from his TIPS fund.

-This is an aspect of owning TIPS bond that for a lot of new investors to the asset class, catches them off guard.

Q: What kind of bonds should you own, i.e.nominal treasuries or inflation-protected?

A. The type of bond that comes closest to being a risk-free asset based on YOUR financial circumstances.

Will your spending be nominal, inflation-sensitive, or a combination of the two?

How much in TIPS? No textbook answers out there.

Rules of thumb? Yes...The higher percentage of a retiree's portfolio in bonds, the higher a pecentage of those bonds should be in TIPS.

The more you rely on your bond portfolio for income to supplement basic living expenses (outside of your Social Security), the larger percentage of your bonds that should be in TIPS.

Remember, Social Security is indexed to inflation. Your bond portfolio isn't-- unless it has an allocation to TIPS.

What is your investment horizon (e.g. the approximate mid point of your retirement spending)?

Ex. 65 year old newly retired; life expectancy to age 90.
Approximate investment horizon = (90-65) / 2 = 12. 5 yrs.

SCHP's duration = 6.7 yrs.

SCHP's duration is shorter than this 65 year old's investment horizon. This investor will minimize interest rate risk by chosing only SCHP as their TIPS fund, but he/she will be exposed to re-investment risk unless he/she extends their duration.

To be "duration matched" (i.e. duration gap of zero), this investor needs a blend of SCHP and a longer-duration TIPS ETF, e.g. LTPZ. This can help him get a blended duration closer to the 12.5 years investment horizon.

LTPZ duration = 19.3 yrs.

Portfolio allocations FORMULA:

(H-S) / (L-S) = % in longest duration fund

The remaining % goes into the shorter duration ETF

Key:
H = Estimated investment horizon (12.5 yrs)
L = Duration of the longest term ETF (LTPZ =19.3 yrs )
S = Duration of the shortest term ETF (SCHP = 6.7 years)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.