Investment Thesis

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has managed to create a unique concept within the highly competitive restaurant industry. This is reflected in its consistent outperformance compared to the S&P500 over the last decade, however, the share price has fallen about 15% from all-time highs.

TXRH is currently a "hold" for me because the valuation still does not offer the returns I typically seek of 15% CAGR. However, the current price appears to be an attractive entry point if looking to generate double-digit returns in the next five years. In this article, we will explore the three restaurant concepts within Texas Roadhouse, discuss its geographic expansion strategy through franchises, and make a valuation of the business to determine the expected return at the current price.

Price Performance vs S&P500 (Seeking Alpha)

Business Overview

Texas Roadhouse operates restaurants in the United States and is beginning to expand internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the names Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers.

Texas Roadhouse: It is the flagship restaurant and offers a moderately priced casual dining concept. The main attraction is the 6- and 8-ounce cuts of meat, but they also serve ribs, seafood, chicken, pork chops, burgers, salads, and sandwiches. As of 2022 there are 552 restaurants operated by the company and another 100 in franchises.

Bubba's 33: It's a family restaurant concept with rock 'n' roll music, beer, and signature drinks. The menu mainly consists of burgers, pizza, and wings. It is a completely different concept from Texas Roadhouse, both in terms of the menu and setting. It was created in 2013, and as of 2022, there are 40 Bubba's locations in existence.

It's a family restaurant concept with rock 'n' roll music, beer, and signature drinks. The menu mainly consists of burgers, pizza, and wings. It is a completely different concept from Texas Roadhouse, both in terms of the menu and setting. It was created in 2013, and as of 2022, there are 40 Bubba's locations in existence. Jaggers: It follows a fast-casual restaurant concept that offers burgers, breaded chicken tenders, salads, and chicken sandwiches. Jaggers provides drive-thru and takeout options, making it the restaurant with the strongest focus on "traditional American fast food." There are only 5 Jaggers locations, and they were established in December 2014.

While the company initially used the franchise model to expand within the United States, they have since been repurchasing franchises with the goal of operating nearly all the restaurants in the United States, reserving franchising as the method for international expansion, just as it was previously done domestically. This idea makes perfect sense: By licensing the brand, the risk associated with entering new markets is reduced because Texas Roadhouse will not bear the initial costs. Once the concept proves successful in other countries, it is repurchased, with the intention that 100% of the profits go to the company.

During 2022 the company purchased 8 restaurants that were previously in the hands of franchisees and granted franchise rights to 7 new international restaurants.

Sales Distribution

As of FY2022:

93.7% of sales come from Texas Roadhouse.

5.3% from Bubba's.

0.6% of royalties obtained by Texas RH franchises.

0.4% Jaggers.

If we examine the margin trends of our brands over the past three years, it becomes evident why Texas Roadhouse holds the largest share of our sales. Their profits have shown greater resilience to the cost increases that occurred in 2021 and 2022. In contrast, Jaggers has experienced significant challenges, and I believe it may be prudent for the company to cease allocating resources to this segment. Not only does Jaggers yield lower profits, but it also lacks differentiation in a highly competitive fast food market.

Operating Margins (Author's Representation)

Key Ratios

Revenues have grown by 12% over the past decade, which is in line with the growth of EBITDA and slightly lower than the nearly 18% growth in Free Cash Flow. This demonstrates strong cash generation. In fact, the conversion of EBITDA to Free Cash Flow has been remarkably high, averaging 120% over the last five years.

Author's Representation

Another highly positive aspect is the stability of our margins, which have consistently hovered around 12% for EBITDA and around 7% for Free Cash Flow. Of course, these figures were temporarily affected in 2020 when customer traffic declined, and the company made the decision to continue paying employees.

Author's Representation

This growth has been accompanied by an excellent Return on Invested Capital of 18%, indicating that the company not only grows but also generates value from the capital it invests in its growth.

Author's Representation

Despite being in the restaurant business, the company consistently maintains very healthy debt levels. Currently, it boasts a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of -0.27, closely mirroring the decade-long average of -0.4. This signifies that the company could completely repay its net debt using the EBITDA it generates in just one year, a crucial advantage in an environment marked by rising interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Author's Representation

Capital Allocation

I would like to illustrate how the company has been financed over the past 5 years and how it has allocated the capital obtained through this financing.

The majority of the capital has been sourced from Cash From Operations, which represents the profits generated by the business itself. The company has issued very few shares, and only 11% of the capital has been obtained through debt. This capital has primarily been used to benefit shareholders through Dividends and Share Buybacks, with nearly $900 million allocated to these initiatives. The remaining funds have been invested in CapEx to support the ongoing expansion of our store network.

In summary, the capital allocation strategy appears to align with the interests of shareholders, focusing on providing returns to shareholders while also pursuing organic growth.

Author's Representation

Something that has caught my attention is the timing of these share buybacks. As evident in the following image, over the past 5 years, there have been two notable instances where the company executed substantial share repurchases. Interestingly, these coincide with periods when the share price experienced significant declines, and the EV/EBITDA valuation dropped below 12x.

Koyfin

Valuation

As for the valuation I will take into account the following data:

New TXRH of 3.5%. This means opening between 20 and 22 restaurants per year.

New 10% Bubba's. Equivalent to opening between 4 and 6 restaurants a year.

New 30% Jaggers. Although it seems like a lot, it is equivalent to opening between 1 and 3 restaurants a year.

Sales growth per restaurant of 8%.

Royalty growth of 10%.

This is in line with management expectations for 2023 (between 25 and 30 new TXRH and Bubba's and 3 new Jaggers).

KPI Projections (Author's Representation)

This would translate to a revenue growth of 12%. If we apply a reasonable multiple based on historical data, we could potentially achieve an annual return of 11%, plus an additional 2% from the dividend yield, based on the current price of $100 USD. While this may not represent an extraordinary return, it is becoming increasingly appealing due to the product's quality, the company's low debt levels, and the stability of its margins.

Author's Representation Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Economic Conditions: The restaurant industry is sensitive to economic conditions. During economic downturns, consumers may dine out less frequently or opt for more affordable dining options, leading to a decline in sales. An average customer spends between $45 and $50 at Texas Roadhouse, while the average cost per meal is between $10 and $20 in the US. So, if a customer is looking to cut costs, a dinner at Texas Roadhouse might be on their list.

Competition: The restaurant industry is highly competitive, with numerous competitors ranging from other casual dining chains to fast-food and local eateries. Competition for customers and market share can impact profitability. This is why it is essential to establish a differentiating concept and a recognizable brand. I believe Texas Roadhouse has achieved this, as reflected in the ROIC, but there will always be new competitors entering the restaurant market since the barriers to entry are relatively low.

Food Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of food and commodities can affect the company's profitability. Sudden spikes in the cost of ingredients, especially beef, can squeeze margins.

While our guidance assumes that the cost of many of the items in our commodity basket will remain elevated, most of our inflation next year will be driven by higher beef costs. -Q3 2022 Conference Call

Beef Prices (TradingEconomics)

Final Thoughts

Texas Roadhouse presents a unique concept in the restaurant industry, and it operates exceptionally well. As a satisfied customer, I appreciate the dining experience it offers. The company's capital allocation strategy is sound, debt is well-controlled, and the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is surprisingly high. However, the current valuation doesn't align with my ideal levels, which is why I'm assigning it a 'hold' rating until I see a bit more margin of safety, preferably near $90 USD. Nevertheless, I can understand why someone might consider initiating a position at these prices, as a 12% return in a business like this presents an attractive entry point.