Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Texas Roadhouse: The Entry Price Already Seems Somewhat Attractive

Sep. 22, 2023 3:12 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
103 Followers

Summary

  • Texas Roadhouse operates restaurants in the US and is expanding internationally through franchising, similar to what the company did before to expand within the US.
  • TXRH's main restaurant concept is Texas Roadhouse, known for its moderately priced casual dining and quality cuts of meat.
  • After a 15% drop from all-time highs, the valuation is starting to look reasonable, although the expected return is still not enough for me.

Indianapolis - March 2016: Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Location II

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has managed to create a unique concept within the highly competitive restaurant industry. This is reflected in its consistent outperformance compared to the S&P500 over the last decade, however, the share price has fallen about 15% from

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
103 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TXRH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.