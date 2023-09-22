Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Helix Energy Solutions: Strong Prospects For 2024 And Beyond - Buy

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Helix Energy Solutions' shares are up by more than 200% since my initial recommendation eleven months ago.
  • In late July, the company reported strong second quarter results with decent free cash flow generation and raised full-year expectations materially.
  • 2024 is likely to show further, substantial improvement due to a combination of higher margin contracts and substantially lower regulatory survey requirements.
  • Even with shares trading near multi-year highs, valuation remains undemanding. Based on my 2024 Adjusted EBITDA expectation, a price target of $15 appears warranted.
  • With the offshore oil and gas industry still in the early innings of an anticipated multi-year upcycle, investors should use any major weakness in the shares to initiate or add to existing positions. However, given the most recent rally, I am lowering my rating from "Strong Buy" to "Buy".

Oil rig offshore drilling platform and support vessel

Sergei Dubrovskii

Note:

I have covered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Eleven months ago, I urged readers to consider an investment in shares

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

