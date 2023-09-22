Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Strategic Plan to Exit Office Call (Transcript)

Sep. 22, 2023 3:17 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.55K Followers

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Strategic Plan to Exit Office Conference Call September 21, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Sands - Head, IR

Jason Fox - CEO

Toni Sanzone - CFO

Brooks Gordon - Head, Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

RJ Milligan - Raymond James

Nick Joseph - Citi

Jim Kammert - Evercore ISI

Eric Borden - BMO Capital Markets

Mitchell Germain - JMP Securities

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Operator

Hello, and welcome to this call hosted by W. P. Carey to discuss this morning's announcement. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's event is being recorded. After today's prepared remarks, we will be taking questions via the phone line. Instructions on how to do so will be given at the appropriate time. It's now my pleasure to turn the program over to Peter Sands, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Sands, please go ahead.

Peter Sands

Thank you for joining us.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that some of the statements made on this call are not historic facts and may be deemed forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from W. P. Carey's expectations are provided in our SEC filings. The consummation of the spin-off and the Office Sale Program are both subject to various conditions and assumptions and may not occur on the anticipated timing or at all, and any changes to either could impact statements made on this call.

Please note the discussion on the anticipated impacts to W. P. Carey's balance sheet and earnings, assume that the spin-off and sales of office assets contemplated by the Office Sale Program occur on the anticipated timeline.

An online replay of this conference call will be made available in the investor relations section of our website at wpcarey.com, where it will be

