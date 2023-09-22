photoschmidt

Investment Overview

Suffice it to say, today has been an - unexpectedly - difficult day for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) and its shareholders.

Travere is a San Diego based biotech that secured an accelerated approval from the FDA for its lead development candidate, Sparsentan, in February this year, in the indication of immunoglobulin A nephropathy ("IgAN").

I profiled Travere in detail in a note for Seeking Alpha immediately before this key date, giving the company a "Hold" recommendation, and explaining that although I was on the sidelines in regard to Travere, my expectation was that an FDA accelerated approval would likely be a significant upside catalyst for the company's stock.

Travere's share price dipped immediately before the FDA's announcement, but ultimately the agency gave Sparsentan the green light, admittedly after a 3-month delay - the original Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date had been Nov 17th 2022, but the FDA delayed its decision by 3 months after requesting additional Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies ("REMS") data from Travere.

Upon accelerated approval, Travere stock rose slightly, from ~$18 per share, to $23 per share, but it was soon falling in response to news that a pivotal Phase 3 study of Sparsentan in a separate indication - focal segmental glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS") has missed its main endpoint. Although Sparsentan outperformed irbesartan - marketed and sold by French Pharma Sanofi (SNY) in terms of estimated glomerular filtration rate ("eGFR") - a measure of the levels of waste product creatinine in the blood, the difference was not statistically significant.

The news came as a blow to Travere's ambitions to create a kidney disease treatment franchise around Sparsentan, and shares fell in value from ~$23, to ~$16 - a 30% decline.

Travere suggested that it could still push for approval in FSGS, and after all, the company still had the accelerated approval of Sparsentan - now marketed and sold as FILSPARI - in its back pocket. Reporting Q223 earnings, Travere reported "417 new patient start forms", and $6.5m of sales in the four and a half months since launch.

Another Hammer Blow For Travere - FILSPARI Flunks Confirmatory Study

Some analysts' had forecasted peak sales of $1.4bn for Sparsentan in the IgAN indication alone, and Travere seemed to agree, as the company opted to sell its bile acid product portfolio to Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) in a deal worth $445m earlier this month, stating that the sale will "enable us to further focus our efforts on the ongoing, and successful launch of FILSPARI™ for IgA nephropathy" and to pursue "a potential regulatory path forward for sparsentan in FSGS". The bile acid portfolio had generated $53.6m of revenues for Travere in the first half of 2023.

Today, however, Travere released data from its confirmatory, Phase 3 PROTECT study of FILSPARI, and the news was alarming. Once again, FILSPARI failed to show a statistically significant improvement over the angiotensin II receptor blocker irbesartan by eGFR.

When the FDA grants a drug an accelerated approval, as it had done with FILSPARI in February, the approval is always subject to a confirmatory post-marketing study - in this case the PROTECT study - and as such, today's news opens up the possibility of FILSPARI being withdrawn from the market less than 8 months after being conditionally approved.

The market has responded by aggressively selling Travere stock, which fell to a low of $7.6 per share at the close of trading yesterday - down >40% from its starting price, and its lowest value since the company rebranded itself from its former name of Retrophin, and switched its focus from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, to kidney disease, further distancing itself from its involvement with disgraced former biotech exec Martin Shkreli, the former CEO of Retrophin, who was sent to prison in 2017 for securities fraud.

Has The Market Overreacted To The PROTECT Study Failure?

In fairness to Travere, the study data contained some positives besides the eGFR / irbesartan endpoint miss. According to the company's press release from yesterday:

FILSPARI demonstrated long-term kidney function preservation and achieved a clinically meaningful difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) total and chronic slope versus irbesartan.

Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and CEO of Travere Therapeutics, commented that:

The confirmatory results of the PROTECT Study demonstrated treatment with FILSPARI resulted in the largest sustained reduction in proteinuria and one of the slowest rates of eGFR decline in a controlled study of IgAN patients, to date. Since our accelerated approval, we've continued to hear inspiring stories of the impact this medicine is having on people living with IgAN. While eGFR total slope narrowly missed statistical significance, the overall evidence from PROTECT suggests potential long-term benefit of FILSPARI as a foundational treatment for patients with IgAN

The conditional approval granted by the FDA was based on 36-week treatment data which showed a 49.8% reduction in proteinuria, compared to a 15.1% reduction for irbersartan, and as the company points out in a PROTECT results presentation also released today, "persistent proteinuria is the single strongest modifiable prognostic indicator for disease progression in IgAN."

The presentation also points out that all confirmatory secondary endpoints "favoured FILSPARI as compared to irbesartan, and that "patients treated with FILSPARI over two years exhibited one of the slowest annual rates of kidney function decline seen in a pivotal clinical trial in IgAN".

Furthermore, although the study results may not have satisfied the FDA's criteria for a full approval - although Travere has confirmed it still plans to submit a supplementary New Drug Application ("sNDA") in the first half of 2024, based on the study data - the eGFR chronic slope results were "statistically significant with respect to the confirmatory endpoint for the EU", Travere has confirmed.

In the EU, Travere has outlicensed the rights to market and sell FILSPARI to CSL Vifor - the kidney disease specialist - in exchange for an upfront payment of $55m, plus:

Up to $135.0 million in aggregate regulatory and market access related milestone payments and up to $655.0 million in aggregate sales-based milestone payments for a total potential value of up to $845.0 million. The Company is also entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties of up to 40 percent of annual net sales of sparsentan in the Licensed Territories. (source: Q223 10Q submission / quarterly report).

What Happens Next - Can Travere Rebuild, Or Is FILSPARI A Busted Flush?

Today's news was unquestionably unwelcome for Travere, and unexpected for analysts, who were split on whether the study data constituted a "disappointing" failure, or owed more to the resilient performance of irbesartan.

What might alarm investors the most is the fact that FILSPARI / Sparsentan has now fallen short in both its pivotal FSGS study, and its confirmatory IgAN study, and while Travere insists it will push for US approval in both, and its push for approval in the EU may be unharmed by this latest study fail, the FDA is traditionally strict when it comes to approving therapies targeting kidney disease - see Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), FibroGen (FGEN), and Ardelyx (ARDX) in Chronic Kidney Disease for example - and there are multiple other contenders for approval in both IgAN and FSGS, as well as an approved therapy in Calliditas Therapeutics Tarpeyo tablets - although like FILSPARI, Tarpeyo has been granted accelerated approval only - the FDA will rule on a full approval for Tarpeyo on December 20th.

The list of other contenders is a long one, however, as I shared in my last note, in its 2022 annual report lists the following companies as having "assets that are in development for IgAN".

AstraZeneca (AZN), BioCity Pharmaceutics Corporation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX), Everest Medicines, Chinook Therapeutics (recently acquired by Novartis (NVS) SanReno Therapeutics, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) / Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Corporation, MorphoSys (MOR) / Human Immunology Biosciences Inc., Novartis, Omeros Corporation (OMER), Otsuka (Visterra), Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA), RemeGen, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), and Vera Therapeutics (VERA).

Arguably, FILSPARI remains the "best in class" and most advanced therapy amongst all of these, although the drugs' mechanism of action ("MoA") - as an endothelin receptor antagonist - has been associated with safety concerns - as I wrote in my last note:

notably Pfizer's (PFE) Sitaxsentan - indicated for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension ("PAH") and pulled from the market in 2010, and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Bosentan - marketed and sold as Tracleer and also indicated for PAH - which is known to be hepatotoxic.

The market may have voted with its feet, initiating a massive sell-off yesterday, but an alternative argument suggests that Travere still maintains an advantage over the competition. Much depends on whether the FDA opts to pull FILSPARI from the market - if it does, yet another trial could be requested by the agency, and given the PROTECT study ran for 110 weeks, it could be another 3 years before FILSPARI is in front of the regulators again. By then, the drug will surely have lost of its "best in class" status - if it hasn't already.

The reason the FDA gave the green light to FILSPARI in the first place however is due to a substantial unmet need within IgAN for better medicines, and given FILSPARI appeared to comfortably outperform irbesartan in almost every measure, albeit not by a statistically significant amount in the key measure, would the agency seriously consider pulling the drug?

Concluding Thoughts - After Today's Selloff, Is TVTX A Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

Having witnessed multiple biotechs spend billions of dollars developing kidney disease therapies, only to fail at the last hurdle, my stance has long been that kidney disease and investment speculation don't mix, and the best position to watch events unfold is from the sideline.

With that said, there is certainly a bullish argument you can make about Travere's stock price after today's selloff, and a polarising bear case.

The bull case is based on the fact that the study miss was a narrow one, FILSPARI is already approved, the unmet need in IgAN is high, and there are few better alternatives ready for commercialisation. It is not inconceivable that FILSPARI could ultimately be approved in both FSGS and IgAN, despite a missed endpoint or two, and also in Europe. If that does prove to be the case, it is obvious that Travere's market cap will increase substantially - a company marketing and selling a potential blockbuster drug would usually enjoy a multi-billion dollar valuation.

The bear case is that the FDA considers the missed endpoints unacceptable, pulls FILSPARI from the market, requests another study, and Travere - which has made a net loss of $(279m), $(180m), and $(169m) in the past 3 years respectively, reporting a cash position of $491m as of Q223, exhausts its funding runway and struggles to move forward.

My personal take is that the reality may fall somewhere in the middle of those two scenarios - an EU approval before the end of the year could lift the company's share price and add some much needed ballast to the balance sheet, while Travere takes its time preparing its sNDA submission to the FDA in both IgAN and FSGS.

I don't see enough here to support a "Buy" recommendation, and although I think the near-term downside risk is minimal, I am not quite sure that Travere's turbulent history has a happy ending upcoming in the next 12-18 months - after today's data, this could be a turbulent period for Travere Therapeutics.