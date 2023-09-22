Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm Inc.: Long-Term Situation Is Intact, Reiterate Buy

Sep. 22, 2023 4:25 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)1 Comment
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
848 Followers

Summary

  • Qualcomm's contract with Apple provides stability and revenue for the next three years, while it reduces reliance on Apple in the long run.
  • China's campaign to become self-sufficient in semiconductors poses a risk, but the quality of domestic chips may not match established players like Qualcomm.
  • Despite short-term risks and negative sentiment, QCOM is expected to persevere, diversify its revenue streams, and reward patient shareholders in the long run.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017

Ethan Miller

Investment Thesis

With the continuing negative sentiment surrounding Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), I wanted to take a look at what investors are fearing the most about the company's outlook and how I think that the company will be able

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
848 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
The Cardinal
Today, 5:41 AM
Premium
Comments (5.66K)
Very positive article in the WSJ this morning. Makes AAPL look like a bunch of bozos. Which, in the chip world, it is.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.