Japan's Growth Momentum And Inflation Pressures Ease In September

Sep. 22, 2023 3:45 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Markit
Markit
Summary

  • Japan's private sector economy continued to grow in September, extending the sequence of expansion that commenced at the start of 2023.
  • Slower service sector growth, attributed in part to a renewed decline in new business from abroad, and a quicker fall in manufacturing output underpinned the latest slowdown.
  • The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI, compiled by S&P Global, slipped to 51.8 in September from a final reading of 52.6 in August.

JYP Yen Currency Sign of Japanese Money Exchange on Japan Flag for Business Financial background, 3D Rendering.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

Japan's private sector economy continued to grow in September, extending the sequence of expansion that commenced at the start of 2023. That said, the pace of improvement slipped to the weakest in seven months according to flash PMI

This article was written by

