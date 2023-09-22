PhonlamaiPhoto

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is an interesting company which develops hydrogen fuel cell solutions. This promising technology is one of the reasons why Plug's shares have always been a much-discussed topic here on Seeking Alpha. In this article, I will look at Plug's expectations with regard to their revenues and margins.

Revenues: growing like weed

In November last year, I wrote a bearish article about Plug Power, highlighting the discrepancy between their - in my humble opinion - continuous optimistic expectations and their real achievements. At the time, Plug expected a year-over-year revenue growth of a whopping 80%. In my article, I estimated that a more realistic growth percentage would be 50% in 2022. Even my estimate was too optimistic, since Plug's actual year-over-year growth rate in 2022 ended up being about 40%. Note that 40% growth is still nothing to sneeze at, but if a company is so much off in their own predictions, I believe they have been overly optimistic.

Since November 2022, Plug's stock lost almost half its value.

Data by YCharts

Graph 1: Plug Power share price development during the last year (Source: YCharts)

Another ominous sign is that Plug's short interest has risen to much higher levels. Last year when I wrote my previous article, Plug's short interest was at 12%, right now it is over 20% of shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

Graph 2: Plug Power short interest and percent of shares outstanding short during the last ten years (Source: YCharts)

Not all is bad though, because Plug's revenues have been growing like weed:

Data by YCharts

Graph 3: Plug Power revenue during the last ten years (Source: YCharts)

The company's revenue guidance for 2023 is $1.2B - $1.4B, which was reaffirmed in their 2023 Q2 investor letter.

When looking at Plug's Q2 2023 financial report, we can see that their H1 2023 revenue was $470M, compared with $292M in the first two months of 2022. This is a growth of more than 60%.

H1 Revenue H2 Revenue 2022 $292M $409M 2023 $470M ? YoY growth 61% ? Click to enlarge

Table 1: Revenue of Plug Power during 2022 and 2023 and year-on-year growth (Source of data: Plug's financial report, table made by the author)

61% is still a very decent growth, but will this be enough to reach the company's revenue guidance of 1.2-1.4B? Let us examine this using Plug's financial data:

Potential annual revenue 2023 $1B $1.2B $1.4B H2 2023 revenue necessary to reach potential annual revenue (calculated) $591M $791M $991M YoY growth necessary in H2 to reach potential annual revenue 26% 68% 111% Click to enlarge

Table 2: Plugs potential annual revenue in 2023 and year-on-year growth necessary to reach this in H2 (Source of data: Plug's financial report, table and calculations made by the author)

To reach the low end of Plug's revenue estimate of $1.2B, the company would need a year-on-year revenue growth of 68% in the second half of 2023. To reach the high end of their estimate, the company would need to grow revenues by a staggering 111%.

Based on their previous results, I would estimate that the high end of their estimate is very unrealistic, and looking at the data I do not understand why the company did not adjust its guidance in their recent investor letter. The low end of their guidance already seems ambitious considering Plug's H1 revenue growth rate. If Plug would be able to exactly match its growth of H1 during H2 2023, their annual revenue would end up being $1.128B.

Margin improvement... or not?

Now let me highlight an eye-catching statement which Plug prominently featured in its Q2 2023 investor letter, which you can find here. The company mentions the following things about their margins (some parts made bold to create emphasis by the writer):

Margins improved sequentially, reflecting substantial gain when adjusting for multiple items associated with scaling up all the new offerings. Manufacturing scale, green hydrogen build out, and vertically integrated business model sets up an inflection point in both revenue and path to profitability. ● Margins poised for substantial ramp as Plug continues to scale multiple new offerings: Reported GAAP gross loss of (30%), improved sequentially. This includes approximately $45M of costs primarily associated with multiple scale up related activities incurred in the quarter. The range of new offerings being launched in the quarter and the pace of scale up for sales and manufacturing of these new offerings for Plug is unprecedented in its history. Considering these costs, we believe the quarter demonstrates the strong margin growth Plug is positioned for as we continue to grow these new endeavors. Some of these costs were associated with several necessary investments which have positioned us for future growth and improved profitability, including electrolyzer production optimization, scaling the new Vista facility, and launching new application products. Additional costs were incurred including higher fuel cost due to unplanned hydrogen plant maintenance and elevated hydrogen pricing on the West Coast.

Plug's Q2 2023 financial report does not mention margin improvements, neither does it provide a calculation for how margins improved sequentially after adjusting for scale-up costs. Seeking Alpha writer Penny Stocks Today recently wrote an article about Plug which demonstrated that Plug's gross margins have actually deteriorated four quarters in a row.

As a critical investor, I already wrote about Plug's revenue estimates which I believed were overly optimistic. From their financial report, I was not able to find any calculation or data to support the margin improvement the company mentioned in their investor letter.

SEC

On the 30th of August, Plug also released a statement that they reached a settlement with the SEC, in which they paid 1.25 million. The SEC's order can be found here, and I provide a short excerpt of the main issue below.

From 2018 through the third quarter of 2020, Plug Power failed to properly account for its right-of-use (“ROU”) assets and lease liabilities for certain sale-leaseback transactions, failed to properly classify and present certain costs related to research and development (“R&D”) activities as cost of revenue, and failed to properly estimate loss accruals for extended-maintenance contracts. Plug Power also failed to properly account for other items, including bonus expense in the third quarter of 2020, and certain conversions of the Company’s convertible preferred stock.

Of course, this settlement is about an old issue (between 2018 and 2020), and as long as the company does not run into new problems with the SEC we can safely assume that Plug has improved its accounting. Still, as an investor this adds to my cautiousness.

Conclusion

Plug Power is a quickly-growing company, having achieved a staggering year-on-year revenue growth of 61% in the first half year of 2023. Still, I believe the company's revenue guidance of 1.2-1.4B for 2023 is overly optimistic. As I calculated, I think Plug's revenue is likely to be below the low end of their guidance, around $1.1B. The company's total market capitalization is around $5B at this moment, and this would mean that their price-to-sales number would be just below 5.

Furthermore, I think the company's claims about margin improvement while 'adjusting for multiple items' is a very shaky one. This claim is not supported by data or calculations, in my opinion, and Plug's Q2 2023 financial report actually shows deteriorating real margins.

I believe Plug Power has been way too optimistic about these two important financial metrics, and coupled with the settlement they reached with the SEC about improper accounting in the past and the increased short interest, my advice is to sell. Plug Power still has enough cash for now, but if they continue to increase their revenues with such large percentages the pressure to improve their margins is quickly growing.