Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is one of the most successful football clubs in the world based in Manchester, England. It has won numerous titles and accolades throughout its history, including 13 English Premier League titles and 3 European Champions league.

However, since Sir Alex Ferguson left the manager's role in 2013, the team hasn't won the Premier League title seen. But yet as a commercial sporting brand, its brand value has been gaining strength, especially in Asia and the United States.

The club mainly generates its revenue from marketing and sponsorships, merchandise sales, TV distribution rights, player sales and matchday tickets.

The Glazers have owned United since their leveraged buyout in 2005. Ever since then, they have had a turbulent relationship with the club's fans. Fans were angry that the Glazer's leveraged buyout had saddled the once debt-free football club with huge debts and yet continued to draw dividends from the club and instead of investing in the club's infrastructure.

In November 2022, the owners and the board announced they were beginning a "process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company."

This process was designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

Since then, United has been the subject of two key parties: Ineos's Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Sheik Jassim reportedly leading the way with a full takeover bid, while Ratcliffe is interested in buying a controlling stake in the club and could allow the Glazers to remain involved in some capacity.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made bids which value United at about £5bn ($6.15bn), but the Glazers have not named their exact asking price but has been holding out for higher offers.

Currently, MANU's market cap is at $3bn.

Takeover Stance Can Go Both Ways

The takeover process has dragged on for far too long at this point of time.

While the two bidders' interest in buying United has not been affected by United's disappointing start to the season and off-field problems regarding players Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony. United have lost three of their opening five Premier League games this season and have just lost their opening match in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Manchester United's poor start to this season has reportedly done little to persuade Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim to raise their offers and working against the Glazers to get an even bigger pay day.

They claim that United's difficulties this season have made clear how much rebuilding and financial investment would be necessary on the playing side to get United back into contention for the top of the table and in Europe.

Moreover, the frontrunners have seen nothing to convince them otherwise from the belief that the offers submitted represent a generous value of the club, notwithstanding the fact that fundamental revenue streams have not been impacted thus far.

Furthermore, if United's poor form in the Champions League continues, they can lose substantial TV revenue if they fail to get through to the knock-out stages.

In addition, from the chart below, a growing interest expense from the significant debt from the club holds will continue to eat away at profits. In this high interest rate environment, it is no coincidence that the Glazers are considering an exit.

The Glazers could be waiting, praying hard that United's form can turnaround soon to warrant a bigger price tag.

How To Speculate On This Takeover

There are several strategies to play this takeover speculation.

The first strategy is simply to purchase the MANU stock and wait for the upside.

The second strategy, which in my opinion is slightly more risk-averse, is selling naked put options on the stock with approximately 30-60-day time duration. You may miss the full upside potential of the move. However, you can collect option premium/profit while you wait or if the takeover continue to drag on for months. At the same time, the option premium helps to cushion some of your losses if the stock falls. At expiry, you will only need to purchase it at your chosen strike price if the current stock price is below that. In this strategy, time is basically your friend.

The third strategy, and my preferred way to do it, is through constructing an options spread. That includes buying a vertical call spread and at the same time, selling a naked put option to help reduce the cost of your vertical call spread.

For example, I can consider buying a vertical call spread by buying the Jan 20 Calls and selling the Jan 25 Calls; at the same time, to reduce the cost of the vertical spread by selling the Jan 17 Puts and collecting some option premium. I'm choosing the call strikes based on how the stock moved in that 20-25 range when reports previously claimed a deal was close.

Using this strategy will allow me to be less exposed on volatility and time decay of the options too. More importantly, it's up to you which time duration you select and how you see the takeover progressing.

One thing to note is that the options liquidity and the bid-ask spreads on the options are not the best so exercise caution and negotiate for the best fill order.

However, any news speculation that emerge can jolt the stock back to life and there is a good chance for it to be a multi-bagger through the options play, especially when volatility spikes. In my opinion, I will be happy to see the stock go above $25 again and will consider to fully take profit or reduce exposure substantially.

Conclusion

With any takeover speculation, it is important to remember that there is always the risk that the deal will not close or it ended up being a partial sale of the club. However, there is no doubt that a full takeover offers the most upside.

The three strategies presented are examples on how to speculate on the takeover deal, but most importantly is deciding on the right time frame, especially if you are dealing with options.

As always, investors should carefully consider their financial goals and if needed, with their financial advisor before allocating funds.