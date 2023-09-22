Lock Stock

Investment Thesis

Toast (NYSE:TOST) is down 30% since the middle of July. I don't believe this weakness in its share price is justified. Indeed, I argue that Toast is a rapidly growing business that's becoming increasingly profitable. There's a lot to like here.

For me, its customer adoption curve is the highlight that best describes the bull case. But beyond that, there are other considerations too that show Toast is moving in the right direction, even while investors continue to navigate a "risk-off" mood.

Toast's Near-Term Prospects

For the restaurant business, Toast offers hardware and software solutions. Toast simplifies restaurant's operations with the aid of its point-of-sale systems, online ordering capabilities, and inventory management technologies.

The value proposition of Toast is centered on simplifying operations-as an example, consider minimizing manual labor. Additionally, Toast interfaces with outside companies, enabling restaurants to connect with delivery partners. Additionally, and this is crucial, it offers analytics to assist restaurants in making wise business decisions.

Today it marks two years since Toast's IPO. Since then, the stock is down more than 60%. But is this self-off warranted? I'll be the first to admit, that when the stock was listed, the stock was seriously hyped up and it was difficult to get super excited about its thin gross margin business. Indeed, I had a hold rating on it, as I was compelled about its growth prospects, but didn't believe its valuation left me any margin of safety.

TOST author's performance

And now, more recently, I believe that the risk-reward has changed. For one, Chris Comparato, who has led the business since February 2015 and brought it public in September 2021, will step down as CEO but continue to serve on the board. This points to a change at the helm. It's difficult to know if this will be a positive or negative change, but with the stock down so significantly since its IPO, I'm inclined to believe positive change is coming.

Furthermore, followers of my work will know that I argue that a stable customer adoption curve is of tantamount importance when it comes to grasping the underlying health of a business.

TOST Q2 2023

As you can see here, Toast's location add was up 37% y/y, consistent with the prior quarter, Q1 2023 (data not shown). This means that despite Toast's improvements in its own economics, which we'll soon discuss, this hasn't dampened its total customer location adds.

This solid expansion in locations in Q2 reflects Toast's dedication to serving restaurants of all sizes and types. Beyond merely increasing its footprint, Toast strategically ventured into different segments of the restaurant industry, highlighting its versatility. A recent development in this regard was the partnership with Marriott Select Service Hotels, a validation of Toast's potential to penetrate deeper into the restaurant's total addressable market and including the enterprise space.

Next, during Q2 2023 Toast launched offerings like Toast for Hotel Restaurants, Toast Tables, and the Catering & Events product, all designed to enrich the restaurant experience, streamline operations, and create additional revenue streams.

These innovations not only expanded Toast's total addressable market but also better served its customers with a broad range of offerings.

Revenue Growth Rates

TOST revenue growth rates

As I've noted already, Toast is a very fast-growing business. But what makes it stand out against many other businesses is that it appears that looking ahead to the back end of this year, its growth is still expected to be strong.

Naturally, our thoughts now move to 2024, and what Toast's growth rates could be then. And I believe that we should see at least the high-30s%. Why? Primarily due to the fact that Toast's comparables with this year should be an easier hurdle than its comparables with 2022.

Incidentally, my estimations for 2024 are substantially higher than analysts' own expectations.

SA Premium

Does this mean I'm right and the analysts are wrong? Not at all! Perhaps we're both wrong, and the ultimate figure ends up being somewhere in the middle. Nonetheless, I believe that analysts are very likely to be upwards revising their revenue estimates for Toast, particularly for the second half of 2024. And that's precisely the sort of setup you want to invest in.

Toast Expected to Reach Stable Profitability

As I've alluded to already, investors' expectations have come down substantially since the recent highs set in July and the stock is once more trading relatively close to its all-time low.

Meanwhile, as you can see below, Toast is working towards improving its profitability profile.

TOST Q1 2023

What you see overhead is Toast's guidance provided in Q1 2023. At the time, Toast upwards revised its original guidance from approximately negative $20 million of adjusted EBITDA that it guided for at the start of 2023, to around breakeven for full year 2023. And now?

TOST Q2 2023

As you can see here, Toast's guidance for 2023 is now pointing to around $25 million of adjusted EBITDA, although the high-end points to $35 million.

But is that such a meaningful consideration on a stock that's priced with a $10 billion market cap? Clearly, it's not. After all, this puts the stock priced at an incredibly high multiple.

But that consideration misses the point. The important thing to note here is how quickly and significantly Toast was able to improve its fundamental economics.

Suddenly, it's not outside the realm of possibilities that Toast could be reporting $100 million of EBITDA in 2024. Yes, I recognize that having to pay 100x forward EBITDA is far from cheap. I know that. In fact, I know this better than most.

But I also know that what the market rewards is a very strong increase in profitability. That rapid inflection in profitability, while the company is still in growth mode is what gets investors excited about a company's prospects.

The Bottom Line

A key highlight for me is its robust customer adoption curve, demonstrating Toast's appeal in the market. Its impressive 37% year-over-year increase in location adds during Q2 reflects Toast's commitment to serving restaurants of all sizes and types.

Furthermore, Toast's strategic innovations, including offerings like Toast for Hotel Restaurants, Toast Tables, and the Catering & Events product, expand its total addressable market and cater to a wide range of customer needs.

With expectations of strong growth continuing into the latter part of the year and potentially high-30s CAGR in 2024, Toast's prospects appear promising. Although the stock may be trading near its all-time low, its improving profitability profile suggests significant potential for investors as it rapidly enhances its fundamental economics, possibly reaching $100 million in EBITDA by 2024. While acknowledging that a 100x forward EBITDA multiple seems steep, it's important to recognize that the market rewards companies showing substantial profitability growth, especially during growth phases.