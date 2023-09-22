Tackling The Implications From The Fed Reiterating A Relatively Hawkish Path

pabradyphoto

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the market and the best options forward given the recent Fed meeting this past week and the outlook expressed by Chairman Powell. In what was likely not a surprise to many investors, the Fed "paused" in September, but more importantly, left the door open for future rate hikes.

This has shifted the outlook for many market participants given that this guidance is a bit more hawkish than what many had expected (or hoped for) when 2023 began. It may be hard to believe but when the year got underway many were anticipating cuts by year-end! Much sure has changed - now it is looking like more hikes could be in the cards and the "higher for longer" mantra seems to be central to any forward outlook.

What should be a takeaway for investors, however, is that the forward guidance from the Fed is a bit uncertain. We as investors have to try to gauge their next move, but it isn't always easy to do so. Perhaps that is why so many people entered the year with unrealistic expectations about how the Fed would behave. But then again, who can blame them? Take, for instance, the recent comment from Chairman Powell during the Q&A session:

Powell's Comment (Federal Reserve)

Sound a bit confusing? You aren't alone.

What I am hoping to convey with all this is that how the Fed will act to round up 2023 and act in early 2024 is not a certainty. Readers should weigh this seriously and make sure they don't make out-sized moves based on their own (or even expert) opinions on the Fed. My advice would be to keep a long-term strategy in place, but use a discretionary part of an overall portfolio to try to hedge against the Fed's short-term actions.

For that latter part, I will use this review to discuss a few ways readers can benefit from a "higher for longer" interest rate environment that I do expect we will see. There are a number of sectors/ideas that I feel will continue to be appropriate for this scenario.

Floating Rate Loans To Keep Drawing Buyers

Perhaps the number one easiest way to benefit from higher interest rates is to buy loans and debt that are designed to profit off exactly that environment. These are loans and contracts that re-set at prevailing interest rates on a set, pre-determined schedule. For this reason, when interest rates go up, this type of debt is preferable because investors can earn income streams that are rising along with market rates. While fixed rate bonds pay "fixed" coupons, floaters deliver more attractive yields as they go up (when rates are rising) and usually exceed what fixed-rate bonds are paying as those were locked in when rates were lower.

This is a logical way to play a rising rate environment and has been a big winner over the past year. While it could be tempting to lock-in profits on this alpha-generating play, the Fed has now suggested floaters could continue to be a good place to park cash. While the Fed may be near its "peak" rate, we know from this past week that more hikes are still in consideration. If so, floaters are in great shape.

And even if the Fed is done, the "higher for longer" mantra is actually beneficial for floaters too. If we look at historical performance, we see that floating rate loans out-perform when rates are both rising and flat. The environment where they tend to under-perform is, not surprisingly, when rates are falling:

Returns in Various Interest Rate Cycles (By Sector) (S&P Global)

The conclusion I draw here is that floaters are poised to continue to beat out both treasuries and other diversified (aggregate) bond portfolios because a higher rate and/or rising rate environment is what these were designed for in terms of rewarding investors. Alternatively, when rates fall (or are expected to fall) then floaters are not the place to be. But the Fed is not indicating they will be cutting rates anytime soon - and I believe this guidance. That means floaters have plenty of room to run and remain a buy on my list in Q4.

Are Mega-Caps Getting Too Carried Away?

Another trend to consider after the Fed's updated guidance is how mega-cap Tech stocks have been driving higher this year. The usual suspects here (FAANG and others like Microsoft (MSFT) and NVIDIA (NVDA)) are simply driving the primary US indices higher while many stocks tread water. This has led to a vast out-performance between market-cap weighted options compared to equal-weight options. While these two strategies never perform the same, the annual differential between the two is rarely as wide as it has been in 2023:

Annual Performance Differential (Equal Weight minus Cap Weight) (Yahoo Finance)

I should note that trends like this can continue for a long time. So this in isolation does not mean to sell the trend. But it is something to consider. I personally think some of the major growth names have been rallying on the expectation that interest rates are going to decline. The high rate environment was supposed to be temporary in the minds of many investors, and that has led to an expanding of premiums for where growth is trading at.

What I am driving at here is a bit of a contrarian thought. This performance divergence is a bit of an anomaly and I am of the belief that some of it has been based on a more dovish Fed in 2024. This past week the Fed put some cold water on this notion and - not too surprisingly - Tech/Growth have taken it on the chin:

5-Day Performance (Google Finance)

The reaction to the Fed's meeting has been clear and stark and the point being made here is this reaction may not be over. While I would not bet against large-cap US Tech firms over the long-term, we may be at the start of a reversion to the mean in terms of how they perform against the wider market. The actionable plan I would take from this is to use some equal-weight ETFs or to buy in to sectors that are under-represented in the S&P 500 and/or NASDAQ 100 indices, such as Utilities, Energy, and Materials.

Foreign Stocks May Be An Avoid (Especially EM)

Knowing what not to buy is often just as important as knowing what to buy. On the backdrop of a hawkish Fed meeting, readers are likely to be interested in some areas that may under-perform in the months ahead. When doing this analysis, a way to think about it is what performs poorly when the US Dollar (USD) is gaining strength. That is precisely what happens when the Fed keeps interest rates elevated and what we have seen over the last few days, extending a trend that re-emerged back in June:

USD Index (CNBC)

The trend is certainly in the USD's favor at the moment. But the net result of this is complicated. Who benefits and who is hurt depends on a lot of factors.

Generally speaking, a stronger USD is good for companies that do a lot of business domestically (as the sales/revenues become worth more - especially for foreign companies that convert USD sales to local currencies). By contrast, US companies that do a lot of their business overseas (or foreign companies that do a lot of business outside the US) tend to get hurt because those revenue and profit streams are correspondingly worth less.

This means the takeaway is that diversified large-caps and/or US-based small caps will probably stand to benefit from a stronger USD. The other side of the coin is that companies that do a lot of business overseas - through exports or business on the ground - will be hurt if they need to convert those sales to dollars.

Expanding on this, I see particular vulnerabilities in emerging markets. Generally speaking these are export-dominated economies with the US being a primary destination for many countries. This is especially true of nations such as Mexico and China:

Countries that Export to USA (World Bank)

My point here is that these economies are particularly vulnerable to a rising USD. The companies that export here will find that USD buyers will be able to buy more of their goods with the same amount of dollars. This helps importers and US-based consumers, but not the exporters. For this reason, I see a major, sustained headwind for these countries going forward, leading me a neutral/avoid status on their equities.

Beyond just equity investing, the political environment gets more complex for many foreign governments that require U.S. dollar reserves. Those countries have to set aside more of their own local currency to buy those dollars, and that eats up funds that could be used elsewhere (such as promoting domestic growth). This helps to explain why the US (as measured by the S&P 500) are besting emerging markets and China in such a big way this year:

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

What I see is a macro-backdrop where the US is a leader and that macro-backdrop set to continue in Q4. So I will avoid some of these riskier, emerging market countries as a result.

Consumer Sector/Retail Plays At Risk

Another casualty from a higher for longer interest rate environment is the US borrower. We are already starting to see this effect, especially in the second half of the year. Americans are more debt burdened, having to cope with both rising prices and higher interest rate expenses. This is eating away at take-home pay, especially for those at the lower ends of the income ladders. The net result of this has been an uptick in consumer delinquencies across a mix of categories:

Delinquency Rates (US) (Moody's)

This is not meant to be alarmist. The US economy remains on surprisingly strong footing and the labor market has been resilient as well. These are two factors supportive of consumer driven growth.

But we have to acknowledge that the credit backstory is not overly comforting given the rise in delinquencies. Worse, with rates set to be "higher for longer" per the Fed, it stands to reason these delinquency numbers are going to be going up, not down, in the months ahead.

This tells me to avoid consumer-oriented companies with low profits (or even negative profits), meme stocks, and department stories that tend to do well when Americans are flush with cash. I see a challenging consumer picture going in to Q4 given that discretionary income is being soaked up by borrowing costs for many families. This is going to pressure an awful lot of companies, so I want to focus on stocks that sell their products to businesses, governments, and/or higher-end retail consumers.

Bottom-Line

I have used this review to outline a few places to find value today and some areas investors may want to avoid. This is based primarily on the updated Fed guidance and the reality that higher interest rates are here to stay.

While I stand by these suggestions, I would emphasize that investing requires much more than just guessing what the Fed's move will be. For starters, the Fed's outlook can change on a dime. Further, we should recognize there are a wide range of views across committee members. This means even the Fed isn't completely certain on what to do next!

To illustrate, a review of the recent "dot plot" should illustrate how wide the different preferences are for those Fed policymakers:

Fed's "Dot Plot" (Federal Reserve)

The truth of it is that if the Fed is conflicted on what to do next, then investors can only make an educated guess on how to prepare. But that is real life and I still see straightforward ideas like floating rate debt and equal-weight options as reasonable ideas. Companies from overseas that do a lot of business here in the US will also benefit from a rising US dollar as they convert those dollars to their local currencies.

But, on the flip side, companies in nations that rely on exports to the US will suffer, as will US consumers that are saddled with debt. In short, this is a complicated environment and I would suggest readers take a more active approach than normal to take advantage of this environment.