Wall Street Breakfast: Game On

Game on

The biggest tech acquisition in U.S. history is on its way to the finish line following several hurdles from regulators across the globe. Microsoft's (MSFT) $69B purchase of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) will transform the gaming player into a gaming behemoth, with the company behind Xbox becoming the new owner of popular gaming franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Microsoft has gone to great lengths to address concerns about its new market position, committing to "helping bring more games to more people" and "creating more opportunities for gamers and game developers."



Backdrop: Getting the deal approved wasn't easy, and the regulatory road was a bumpy one after the transaction was first put forward in January 2022. Microsoft eventually scored approval in the EU, China, and other markets, but faced a prolonged fight with the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. and the Competition and Markets Authority in the U.K. Following several court losses, the FTC's suit was eventually dropped, while Microsoft refiled for the merger across the pond with remedies that included the divesture of cloud rights related to PC and console games.



It looks like it might finally be enough. The U.K. said overnight that it now sees "reasonable grounds" for the merger and the restructured proposal "opens the door" to the deal being fully cleared after gathering third-party feedback. Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) rose 2% to $94/share in premarket trading, approaching the $95 price that Microsoft (MSFT) had laid out when it unveiled the industry-rattling transaction nearly two years ago. SA analyst The Gaming Dividend recently wrote that ATVI was a buy whether the deal closes or not, but it looks like investors now have their answer.



What's in it for Activision? "As I said when we announced the deal, this transaction will help us accelerate our ambitions for the future of gaming and enable us to better serve our players," CEO Bobby Kotick wrote in a new email to employees. "Microsoft recognizes the commitment to excellence and creative independence that has served us well for the last 30 years. I am confident that their resources, technology, and tools will provide us even greater opportunities to create even better games."

New chapter

Cementing his son Lachlan's control of the media empire, Rupert Murdoch is retiring from chairing the boards at Fox (FOX, FOXA) and News Corp. (NWS, NWSA). “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,” said Murdoch, who will remain in the backfield as chairman emeritus. Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley said Murdoch’s exit further decreases the odds of Fox and News Corp. remerging, as the synergies are not as apparent as they were before. Murdoch had scrapped a plan to reunite the media outlets earlier this year as it was "not optimal" for shareholders at the time. (9 comments)

Shutdown looms

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's third attempt to avert a federal government shutdown has collapsed, with only nine days left before the federal government's new fiscal year. "This is a whole new concept of individuals who just want to burn the whole place down," McCarthy said after a group of Freedom Caucus Republicans voted with Democrats to block a vote on a traditionally popular defense funding bill. While Congress needs to pass 12 appropriation bills to fund the federal government, Fear & Greed Trader advises investors not to overreact to the looming shutdown. "Markets are largely unaffected in the lead-up to a shutdown, and on average, continue to rise in the 30 days following a resolution." (50 comments)

Next steps

The United Auto Workers will announce today which factories will be affected by the broadening of a targeted strike against Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA). Union President Shawn Fain previously warned that the strike would expand unless substantial progress was made. Politicians from both parties have entered the fray, with most calling for a compromise in the middle where the pay increases would be 25% to 30% over the four-year contract. SA analyst Pink Sands Value Investor believes if UAW were to prevail, it would be a Pyrrhic victory as it could lead to American automakers becoming less competitive due to mounting costs. (18 comments)