Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey: Shares Tank On Transformative Transaction

Sep. 22, 2023 7:23 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)19 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey, a REIT, will be getting rid of its entire office portfolio through a spinoff and sale of assets.
  • The decision is driven by the challenges in the office real estate space, including low occupancy rates and potential property value declines.
  • This is a major move that will have a big impact on the company and how it's valued.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Multi-tasking computer programmers working in a modern office.

skynesher

September 21st ended up being a really interesting day for shareholders of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), a REIT that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. Shares of the company closed down roughly 8% after management announced that

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.64K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (19)

J
Jeremyf4
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (836)
I understand some of the negativity around the plan, but before, and after the spin off shareholders, still on all the properties. I don’t currently have a problem with the proposed idea if management feels there is value in doing the spin off. If you have a cancer in your portfolio, sometimes the best thing to do is cut it out, particularly if you are seeing it being a drag on the organization longer-term. Maybe there is a plan or more risk of holding onto it and this transaction on the leashes net value to the company as a whole. I’m not in the camp of jumping to conclusions this early in the game particularly one management has a long track record of doing the right thing for shareholders.
J
Jeremyf4
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (836)
@Jeremyf4 talk to text didn’t work too well on my post… Lol. Either way, you get my gist.
a
atlasman
Today, 8:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.68K)
Lets see, on one hand the management team gets more money to play with. On the other hand shareholders lose 8% of their value, get a dividend cut, and have to deal with some unknown 2023 taxable event. Hmm, do I have this right?

A little lube first would have been helpful.
A
Aenorist
Today, 8:19 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
Strategically sound direction, one they pursued long term anyway.

Needlessly rushing it (WPC isn't in distress and the assets are not a drag, they are performing fine) is value destructive in the highest degree.

Every buyer now knows it's basically a fire sale, publically announcing a negotiation weakness like this is incompetence to a degree that ought to lead to the managers at WPC being personally liable for the many millions they just lost shareholders with a single presentation.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 8:10 AM
Premium
Comments (2.25K)
I doubled up yesterday; I’m not sure what’s next.WPC has been a strong holding heretofore, maybe WPC felt it wsaa a matter of short time until office space took the whole company down so they split the office space off to contain reality. I can “blame”management, but this is no longer acore position for me, I jut need an exit plan.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (11.12K)
@hafen
You doubled up but it's no longer a core position and your looking for an exit plan.......
So why double up in the first place
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 8:49 AM
Premium
Comments (2.25K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut While shareholder/public perception is what determines share price, nothing internal has changed at WPC, nonetheless I want out, so by doubling up, I’ll benefit if it bounces partially back and I’ll get out.
toh192 profile picture
toh192
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (4.87K)
Good riddance. Offices are dead it’s why GNL had to acquire RTL, O spun of offices to Orion and this. Talking heads have been screaming leases won’t be renewed if half the space is vacant.
F
Fieldstone Partners
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (97)
No mention of cut in dividend ? …that's why the stock got killed yesterday…dividend investors hate anything that reduces the payout…dead money until the new dividend is announced and trust in mgt is rebuilt…probably at least 1 year
A
Aenorist
Today, 8:20 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
@Fieldstone Partners I would guess 3-5 years, and only after they let go the entire suite of mon-keys that made the decision.
f
forkandskewer
Today, 7:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
Pain for currnt shareholders...at least short term
V
Value_1
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (33)
I don't see any reason to be negative on this action.

The management did the only meaningful thing: getting rid of potentially non productive and risky assets, i.e. offices before the bubble pops in their face.
September on the Henry's Fork profile picture
September on the Henry's Fork
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (857)
@Value_1 I have a different view. WPC was at $85 in January, and dropped by 9% yesterday from its previous multi year low to $58. Kind of an ironic symmetry.
And the dividend will also be reduced.
It could take years for either or both of these to recover, if it ever happens. So I'm not sure how this helps me.
Also, if WPC is going to sell assets, that means someone is going to buy them, presumably because they think there's value there. So who's going to be right in this exchange? Why assume WPC will get the better part of this exchange?
Also also, WPC just raised their dividend, and now they're divesting assets and cutting the dividend. Doesn't this have at least a whiff of desperation and knee jerk reaction? Judging from the price action, I'd suggest it does.
A
Aenorist
Today, 8:24 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
@september on the Henry's Fork some idiiot watched too much CNN and suddenly had to be rid of all these office assets, nevermind then being leased for years to come.

Public announcement of blind desperation is sure to get them utterly bent over a barrel disposing of those assets, which could otherwise have fetched an ok price.

Deleted at least 10 bucks worth of NAV per share right then, just in needless negotiation disadvantage and lost trust.
Newbie Bond Buyer profile picture
Newbie Bond Buyer
Today, 8:26 AM
Investing Group
Comments (45)
@Value_1 that's some simplistic logic

The general idea of getting rid of office is ok but at what price and impact? Hammering the dividend for years to come will not entice people and will not necessarily make them stronger long term. A massive amount of execution risk on this plan
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.