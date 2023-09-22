Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: A Massive Undertaking

Sep. 22, 2023 7:53 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)2 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil has unveiled an ambitious plan to triple the earnings potential of its Product Solutions business by 2027.
  • The plan includes strategic projects, cost reductions, and performance improvements that could generate $10 billion in extra annual earnings.
  • However, the volatile nature of the industry means that financial performance may still be unpredictable, and the $10 billion improvement figure should not be taken for granted.
ExxonMobil"s Baton Rouge Refinery, Louisiana, USA

JHVEPhoto

On September 20th, the management team at energy behemoth Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed a rather detailed and ambitious plan that they believe will result in significant value creation for the company and, in turn, its shareholders, between now and

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 8:34 AM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
One of the major reasons it’s my largest holding in this sector. I consider it the most well balanced oil company that can not only endure but thrive when oil is in a downturn.
JDDurango profile picture
JDDurango
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (1.27K)
Great article. Thank you for the effort!
