Leading Indicators Fail To Improve - Continue To Point To A Recession

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
Summary

  • The Conference Board released the August leading economic indicators, suggesting a challenging growth period and possible recession in the US.
  • Weak new orders, deteriorating consumer expectations, high interest rates, and tight credit conditions are negatively impacting the leading index.
  • The Conference Board forecasts a deceleration in economic activity and a brief but mild contraction, with real GDP growth expected to fall in 2024.
  • The longer the LEI stays negative the greater the chance that investor optimism has been wrong, that we are headed for a severe recession in 2024 and prices are headed down again.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

The Conference Board just released the August leading economic indicators. They had this to say:

"The LEI for the U.S. declined by 0.4 percent in August 2023 to 105.4 (2016=100), following a decline of 0.3 percent in July. The LEI is down 3.8 percent

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Comments (3)

S
Skih20
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (768)
I watched a recent interview of Melody Wright a couple days ago. She is a housing/mortgage veteran, doing a lot of “boots on the ground” digging/research into the housing market. I have no connection to Ms Wright, but I found her depth of knowledge and anecdotal thoughts very revealing. So interesting that I viewed the YouTube interview twice. Bottom-line: As to new housing, there is a lot of funky stuff going on under the surface that is keeping housing looking much better than reality. Some of this “funky stuff” will likely be exposed over the next 3-4 months. However, much of it will continue to lurk in the shadows, to the detriment of buyers who don’t understand the games a lot of builders are playing.
mookdoc profile picture
mookdoc
Today, 8:38 AM
Premium
Comments (2.97K)
BEEN WAITING! The lag from inversion is right on schedule and STEEPENING is moving accordingly!
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (1.24K)
From the kid who chewed gum in the back of the class during Econ-101, what exactly does this "soft landing" look like?
