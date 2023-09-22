Leading Indicators Fail To Improve - Continue To Point To A Recession

Feverpitched

The Conference Board just released the August leading economic indicators. They had this to say:

"The LEI for the U.S. declined by 0.4 percent in August 2023 to 105.4 (2016=100), following a decline of 0.3 percent in July. The LEI is down 3.8 percent over the six-month period between February and August 2023-little changed from its 3.9 percent contraction over the previous six months (August 2022 to February 2023)."

We are particularly disappointed that the LEI has shown no sign of improvement with the advance of the stock market over the last ten months. An improvement would help validate the idea that we are headed for an economic soft landing, and therefore the market is right.

We think the longer the LEI stays negative the greater the chance that investor optimism has been wrong, that we are headed for a severe recession in 2024 and that the market is headed down again.

The U.S. Leading Economic Indicator

The chart below plots year-over-year changes in the LEI (blue line) against year-over-year changes in the GDP (grey line) back to 2000. Recessive periods are highlighted in darker grey.

Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator (The Conference Board)

The 10 Components of the LEI

The table below shows the ten components of the LEI and their individual status. Only two components - building permits, private housing and manufacturing new orders, non defense capital goods - were positive for the month.

Table of Components of the LEI (The Conference Board)

The LEI is maintained by the Conference Board and they wrote the following about the latest August numbers:

"With August's decline, the US Leading Economic Index has now fallen for nearly a year and a half straight, indicating the economy is heading into a challenging growth period and possible recession over the next year," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "The leading index continued to be negatively impacted in August by weak new orders, deteriorating consumer expectations of business conditions, high interest rates, and tight credit conditions. All these factors suggest that going forward economic activity probably will decelerate and experience a brief but mild contraction. The Conference Board forecasts real GDP will grow by 2.2 percent in 2023, and then fall to 0.8 percent in 2024."

This continues to align with our view that the stock market is experiencing a temporary recovery that will move up and down between 3,500 and 4,800 on the S&P 500.

We still think a U.S. recession lies ahead, brought about by our involvement with other world economies and a possible financial crisis in China. We expect it to lead to another bear market beginning near the end of the year. As we said, we are particularly disappointed that the LEI has shown no sign of recovery that might indicate the market is right and we're headed for a soft landing.