Realty Income: Now Is A Great Time To Buy This Dividend Aristocrat

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income is a well-managed REIT with strong fundamentals, a sustainable dividend, and an attractive valuation.
  • It owns and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.
  • The company has a high occupancy rate, low tenant concentration, and a track record of consistent earnings growth and dividend increases.

New Commercial Building

EyeMark/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has strong fundamentals, a sustainable dividend, and an attractive valuation, making it a great income investment right now.

Business Overview

Realty Income owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties, well diversified across industries

Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in O over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

n
northharrow
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
Yet another pot boiler on SA !
p
pdrozin
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (2.14K)
Something holds me back from buying Realty Income. I just don't love the tenant portfolio these days. Dollar Stores, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and so on. All business that are struggling quite a bit today and for some time now. With that in mind I feel the price drop in $O is justified together with increasing interest rates. I will keep my eye on it for now, but no interest in owning it today. Thank you for the article.
