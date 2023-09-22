Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yen Drops After BOJ Does Nothing And Says Little

Summary

  • The BOJ's failure to do anything or further ideas of an exit of the negative target rate despite the firm CPI report helped the dollar recover the ground lost yesterday against the yen.
  • Sterling is the weakest of the G10 currencies, off another 0.5% today following the BOE's decision not to hike yesterday.
  • EM currencies are mostly firmer, including the Chinese yuan.
  • Reports that Beijing is considering reducing some capital controls helped lift Chinese and Hong Kong equities today.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is extending yesterday's 1.3% drop, while US index futures are slightly higher.

Japanese ten thousand yen banknote

Sean_Kuma

Overview

The BOJ's failure to do anything or further ideas of an exit of the negative target rate despite the firm CPI report helped the dollar recover the ground lost yesterday against the yen.

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

