Here Are $5.6 Trillion Reasons To Be Bullish
Summary
- The stock market is experiencing a correction after the Fed's policy move, but it is likely a temporary pause.
- The S&P 500's 2023 increase is closely correlated with earnings estimates for 2024, indicating positive growth.
- While some stocks may have high valuations, there are still plenty of reasonably priced options for investors.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Yesterday was clearly the hangover from the Fed’s latest policy move the day before, which entailed nothing more than modifying its outlook for the economy and interest rates. Prior adjustments had little correlation with what happened months later, so I don’t take them seriously. Unfortunately, this adjustment occurred at what feels like the tail end of a six-week correction in the stock market. The major market averages have completed what is now the worst three-day stretch since February. That was a pause to refresh, and I still think this is the same. Fortunately, help is on the way.
One irrefutable fact about the stock market is that its value correlates very closely with corporate profits over the long term. The S&P 500 has risen 346% over the past 20 years, while earnings are up 333%. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that this year’s increase in the S&P 500 is tracking the increase in earnings estimates by the consensus of analysts for 2024. According to FactSet, we will see year-over-year growth for the current quarter for the first time since the third quarter of last year. This positive rate of change is good news for bulls.
The bears continue to obsess about what they perceive to be extremely high valuations, pointing to the forward multiple for the S&P 500 of 18.9 times, but this is deceiving. Granted, the recent increase in long-term interest rates weighs on the valuation of expensive growth stocks, but the idea that all stocks are expensive is an illusion. As Bespoke points out in their charts below, the excessive valuations are concentrated in the top ten market caps for the index.
While the overall index trades at 18.9x forward earnings estimates, the equal-weighted version is at just 15.4, which is hardly expensive in a disinflationary environment. Additionally, the median multiple falls to 16.9 times when we exclude the ten largest market caps. There is plenty of value in this stock market for investors who do not focus on indexes.
Therefore, we have a positive rate of change in corporate earnings, combined with reasonable valuations for numerous stocks. The last ingredient necessary to keep the bull market going is liquidity. Fortunately, there is plenty of it. Thanks to the increase in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the rate paid on liquid money market funds has soared to 5%. As a result, the net assets in money market funds hit a new record high of $5.625 trillion last week. Clearly, some of these funds are designated for fixed income and will not rotate into the stock market, but when investors see enticing valuations and attractive dividend yields for companies with rising earnings estimates, I think a lot of this money will pounce.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (5)