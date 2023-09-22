Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Here Are $5.6 Trillion Reasons To Be Bullish

Sep. 22, 2023 9:03 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI5 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock market is experiencing a correction after the Fed's policy move, but it is likely a temporary pause.
  • The S&P 500's 2023 increase is closely correlated with earnings estimates for 2024, indicating positive growth.
  • While some stocks may have high valuations, there are still plenty of reasonably priced options for investors.
Stack of Cash

Bluberries/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday was clearly the hangover from the Fed’s latest policy move the day before, which entailed nothing more than modifying its outlook for the economy and interest rates. Prior adjustments had little correlation with what happened months later, so I don’t take them

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
14.25K Followers

Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

S
Sane Man
Today, 10:18 AM
Premium
Comments (1.11K)
Yes, there are many many cheap stocks out there. But with overlap in indexes with the mega caps and their inclusion in many different ETFs from sector specific to the 500, the 1000 etc, the lower, re cheaper companies that are index components go down the drain with the behemoths. Most diversified investors saw little difference than what the S&P read at its highs. The defensive portfolios got hit or lagged the worst. I label myself as moderately conservative and have gotten little to no relief in 2023, as I’m retired and need to withdraw to live. REITs , utilities , fixed income, financials and healthcare have been horrible. And the CEFs , due to leverage in this areas are so in the red it will take years to break even. This is the time to savor the higher income coming in at the expense of much lower account totals. So we live in the now and hope for better later I guess.
tom117 profile picture
tom117
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (186)
enticing valuations and attractive dividend yields for companies with rising earnings estimates - yes I will take that, thanks again for your continued insights!
bigfish1977 profile picture
bigfish1977
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (714)
Lots of money on the sidelines waiting for this double dip recession to end.
cdgingrich profile picture
cdgingrich
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (4.2K)
@bigfish1977 100%. Except the markets will rise before the second recession ends.
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (672)
Your chart indicated that the S&P should be trading around 4200 to be equal with forward 12 month EPS. Great chart as it does seem to be headed there as we speak.
