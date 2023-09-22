Here Are $5.6 Trillion Reasons To Be Bullish

Bluberries/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday was clearly the hangover from the Fed’s latest policy move the day before, which entailed nothing more than modifying its outlook for the economy and interest rates. Prior adjustments had little correlation with what happened months later, so I don’t take them seriously. Unfortunately, this adjustment occurred at what feels like the tail end of a six-week correction in the stock market. The major market averages have completed what is now the worst three-day stretch since February. That was a pause to refresh, and I still think this is the same. Fortunately, help is on the way.

Finviz

One irrefutable fact about the stock market is that its value correlates very closely with corporate profits over the long term. The S&P 500 has risen 346% over the past 20 years, while earnings are up 333%. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that this year’s increase in the S&P 500 is tracking the increase in earnings estimates by the consensus of analysts for 2024. According to FactSet, we will see year-over-year growth for the current quarter for the first time since the third quarter of last year. This positive rate of change is good news for bulls.

Finviz

The bears continue to obsess about what they perceive to be extremely high valuations, pointing to the forward multiple for the S&P 500 of 18.9 times, but this is deceiving. Granted, the recent increase in long-term interest rates weighs on the valuation of expensive growth stocks, but the idea that all stocks are expensive is an illusion. As Bespoke points out in their charts below, the excessive valuations are concentrated in the top ten market caps for the index.

Bespoke

While the overall index trades at 18.9x forward earnings estimates, the equal-weighted version is at just 15.4, which is hardly expensive in a disinflationary environment. Additionally, the median multiple falls to 16.9 times when we exclude the ten largest market caps. There is plenty of value in this stock market for investors who do not focus on indexes.

Therefore, we have a positive rate of change in corporate earnings, combined with reasonable valuations for numerous stocks. The last ingredient necessary to keep the bull market going is liquidity. Fortunately, there is plenty of it. Thanks to the increase in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the rate paid on liquid money market funds has soared to 5%. As a result, the net assets in money market funds hit a new record high of $5.625 trillion last week. Clearly, some of these funds are designated for fixed income and will not rotate into the stock market, but when investors see enticing valuations and attractive dividend yields for companies with rising earnings estimates, I think a lot of this money will pounce.