Paramount: An Immensely Misunderstood Linear Networks Business

Second Level Thinking
Second Level Thinking
Summary

  • CBS is a highly profitable, misunderstood, and overlooked asset that is a hidden diamond in the Linear Networks segment.
  • Paramount offers immense upside with high downside protection based on a sum of the parts analysis.
  • The article offers a deep dive into the Linear Networks business and provides an alternative view to the consensus that "Linear Networks is a dying business model".

Paramount Global Posts Large Decline In Quarter Earnings

David McNew/Getty Images News

"Please Not Another Article About Streaming!" Don't worry, this won't be yet another article mainly about whether streaming will work or not (and yet I won't come around to say a few words about it).

This article was written by

Second Level Thinking
My articles are mainly interesting for readers who think very long term (the best holding period is infinite). A contrarian view plays an essential role not only in my research process, but also in my daily thinking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

L
Letterhead6
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (309)
It's almost 2024 and you are using 2021 numbers to make your case. I take a macro look. Unlike DIS or WBD, PARA is not positioned well to be one of the leaders or survivors in streaming. So, as the traditional model wanes, PARA wanes as well. Add in a lot of debt, and it is tough to see the upside. I agree that the parts have value, but in this case you have an owner who will hang on to the bitter end.
s
steve1189
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (891)
Paramount+ - I am a huge Star Trek fan but you can't live by that alone and that alone is more or less Paramount+ Not only that the franchise has sunk to new lows - the last plot of the latest prequel of Star Trek has the crew in some Quantum bubble which made them - wait for it -
Sing and dance.
Then they were coming out w/ a western series that looked like Yellowstone, which I just streamed on another service.
BTW - if you want news and documentaries there are plenty w/ (at least at this point) minimal ads on YouTube, which is currently free w/ ads.
Perhaps if the linear studios would be willing to cut some of the 4 minutes of commercials every 8 minutes of shows they could entice people to come back to watch and w/ increase in viewership they could raise the rates to make up for the lost ad time.
Nah, who am I kidding.
