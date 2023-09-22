Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's Data Center Opportunity

Sep. 22, 2023 9:18 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AAPL, MSFT4 Comments
Mark Hibben
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Data Center business grew by 171% YoY in Q2 2024, with revenue of $10.3 billion, surpassing AMD's total revenue.
  • Nvidia's success in the data center market is not solely due to AI but also the fundamental advantage of GPUs in various cloud compute tasks.
  • Nvidia's extensive software offerings and control over hardware and software development have contributed to its disruption of the traditional x86 CPU paradigm.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Data Center business grew by a remarkable 171% y/y in its fiscal 2024 Q2. Data Center revenue was $10.3 billion, larger than competitor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (AMD) total revenue, and almost

This article was written by

Mark has a masters in Electrical Engineering from USC, is an independent iOS developer, and blogs about technology trends and companies, the focus of his investments.

Comments (4)

OldBigBlueSoftwareEngineer profile picture
OldBigBlueSoftwareEngineer
Today, 10:18 AM
Premium
Comments (80)
"Nvidia Corporation's Data Center business grew by 171% YoY in Q2 2024"
Typo? I take it that was 2023?
Thanks for your article.
p
prema_donna
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (2.18K)
@OldBigBlueSoftwareEngineer NVIDIA's fiscal year is 12 months ahead of the actual year. Their last earnings was for fiscal Q2 2024, which is what the author used.
badger dachshund profile picture
badger dachshund
Today, 10:15 AM
Premium
Comments (124)
Thanks for the write up and the attempt at calculating NVDA revenues.
Obviously many variables at play with NVDA trying too get a major portion of the data center switcharoo. Curious if you attempt to determine NVDA market share, you mention "lion's share"; who are the competitors going to take share from NVDA? Any percentages / estimates of the competition?
Thanks for your thoughts on NVDA!
p
prema_donna
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (2.18K)
Great article Mark! I just wanted to add a few links that further showcase the strength of GH200. They swept all the inference benchmarks in MLPerf v3.1, which was held earlier in the month. This is in addition to NVIDIA's continued training dominance. Shows how ahead they are from the competition.

mlcommons.org/...
blogs.nvidia.com/...
