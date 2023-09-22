Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KeyCorp - Investors Fear A 2008-Like Environment

Sep. 22, 2023 9:21 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)11 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • KeyCorp shares are down 60% from 2022 highs, impacted by banking challenges and the commercial real estate downturn.
  • Regional banks face risks from a real estate market decline and potential loan defaults, impacting the broader economy.
  • KeyCorp focuses on credit quality, efficiency, and fee-based revenue, but faces challenges in a volatile market, impacting its valuation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Housing market risk

BrianAJackson

Introduction

It's time to talk about regional banks, especially one of my favorites: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). In this case, it does not mean that I believe KeyCorp is the best bank stock on the market. To me, KeyCorp is more of a trading vehicle

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.57K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

s
steve1189
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (892)
I wish I had been an analyst getting paid what, over a $100K / year making predictions as noted by you as: "the company has been downgraded as well - albeit always after its stock had declined."
Wow - imagine the ability to predict a past time event and get paid for it. Wow.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:18 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.86K)
@steve1189 It's always the same.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.32K)
Excellent article. I do like KEY quite a bit, and traded it from the long side during and after the banking chaos in March. KEY was so attractive then that I bought the stock outright and also sold $10 puts on KEY. They were great trades. I also took advantage of the same chaos (never let a good crisis go to waste, I always say) to accumulate a full position in Super Regional Bank PNC and a 2/3 position in Super Regional Bank TFC. They might not have the same yield and upside potential as KEY, but they are safer bets in my opinion. As we are likely on the precipice of a recession of unknown timing, duration and severity, I believe strongly that it's best to Go Big or Go Home in the banking sector. Accordingly, we own JPM, C, PNC and TFC in our main family portfolio that is currently comprised of 29 stocks.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:55 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.86K)
@ndardick I like your strategy. Making money by trading KEY, putting it into better long-term investments like PNC, TFC, and JPM (I do not yet have an opinion on C).

Thanks for stopping by!

Enjoy your weekend!
N
Natturner1966
Today, 10:08 AM
Premium
Comments (3.64K)
@ndardick I own $TFC as well. Thanks!
m
mallred
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (24)
Bought HBAN in May and just started investing in KEY. As others have said, this isn’t 2008, and my expectation is when interest rates do start to come down Regional Banks will go up. As long as you are not investing in a bank that goes belly up, it’s a good time to invest.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:54 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.86K)
@mallred I like the last sentence of your comment. That's a good long-term investing mindset.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:28 AM
Premium
Comments (3.64K)
I own $KEY. I guess I’m a nobody. But this is not 2008. This is not a financial crisis analogue. This is 2020 pandemic and the Fed trying to crush over stimulation.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:31 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.86K)
@Natturner1966 Correct. We're dealing with self-inflected wounds
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (17.37K)
@Leo Nelissen

I was a bit interested in KEY.
However, buying any bank right now might be me embracing a "self-inflicted wound."
I am much better off sticking to what I do best: finding "better" high yields.
Dr.DaveR profile picture
Dr.DaveR
Today, 9:59 AM
Premium
Comments (1.38K)
@Natturner1966 let's wait and see, financial charts looking weak across the board
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.