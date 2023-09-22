Farfetch: Negative Sentiment But This Company Has Strengths

frantic00/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I like to look at the 52 week low list to see if there are companies that I am familiar with, as this sometimes brings great opportunities. And since I like luxury and beaten down stocks, Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is definitely worth a look.

The current sentiment on this stock is very negative. It seems that people only see the bad side of a stock when it is down sharply and often fail to see the opportunities. Yes, turnarounds are very difficult and I am not a fan of investing in them, but in the case of Farfetch the sentiment is too negative because this company has some unique things to offer that could be valuable in the future.

I used a Hold rating because I would not buy this stock at this time, but I would not short it either. Farfetch's performance is highly dependent on the next two quarters and the full year results, which are influenced by many variables, so we are in a situation with a lot of uncertainty.

Farfetch aims to be the leading platform for the luxury sector. Farfetch Platform solutions offer interested brands the opportunity to leverage their expertise in fulfillment, inventory management, payment and more. There Farfetch can make money in a number of ways. Either through a fee for designing and building the site, or through a revenue share when they take on more operations. Additionally, they have supplemental services that are priced separately and individually.

On their marketplace platform, they have brands that sell directly or boutiques that sell on the marketplace.

The ultimate question for every business is, does this company have a competitive advantage and is it growing or shrinking? And I think they have an advantage. They are allowed to sell brands that are normally very protective of who sells their goods. So the barrier to entry is high. Luxury brands need to protect their brands and it is very important for them that their products are not available at discount. Farfetch helps them do that and gives smaller luxury brands more global reach.

Brands also do not need to build their own online stores, as Farfetch provides a white-label ecommerce solution. Combined with the data they have on the luxury industry, they can leverage this with generative AI to improve consumer targeting. The more information you have about your customers, the better you can target them to improve sales and margins.

And with 4.1 million active customers, up 7% year over year, Farfetch is likely to have some network effects. Therefore, they can definitely add value for small boutiques that want to sell worldwide. However, the big, well-known brands like Prada, Gucci or Louis Vuitton have a much greater reach on their own. Also, I think the average order value is relatively low for a luxury marketplace. Only $561? With the brands they sell, I would have thought it would be higher. But with jewelry and watches from Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) and its Cartier and Van Cleef brands, that should increase.

In general, I think the partnership with Richemont will strengthen Farfetch's competitive position. But it will be interesting to see how this affects LVMH's (OTCPK:LVMHF) brands on the Farfetch platform.

The small boutiques need Farfetch and they do not have much supply power, but I would say that the established luxury brands are not dependent on Farfetch. They want to control sales themselves, as we have seen with Rolex and Bucherer. But Farfetch needs them to attract more visitors, as the big brands are the ones that help drive traffic. So I think the Richemont partnership is very important for them. It minimizes some of that risk.

But other brands like Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY), LVMH and Rolex could still make it harder for Farfetch to sell their brands online or try to get more favorable deals. They could say, if you want to sell our products, we want x% of the commission or we will not allow you to continue selling. That would put enormous pressure on Farfetch's margins.

But if Farfetch's projections are correct, the online luxury market offers huge growth opportunities from which they could benefit. But most of the growth is likely to come from China, and that adds a political risk on top of the other risks we talk about in the next few chapters.

Right now they have $454 million in cash and they want to have $800 million by the end of the year. $180 million of that is from a loan, so that leaves $166 million from positive cash flow. So they guide to be free cash flow positive in fiscal 2023. If they get there, the share price would most likely react positively. They also announced a new CFO on August 1, who was CFO at Ford. So maybe he can improve the financials.

Because confidence in the company and its guidance is at a low point right now as they have missed estimates quite a bit and underperformed, many do not believe in that outlook.

Interest coverage for the S&P 500 is about 10x, so Farfetch's 6x is quite low, but if their guidance comes in at the end of the year, debt should not be a big issue. However, if they fail to be FCF positive for the fiscal year, the stock could fall further. So management has to execute and be able to turn it around. If they are FCF positive, the cash drain will stop and Farfetch will be in a decent position, but if they fail to do so, shareholders are likely to be in a bad position as this is not a good time for a company to need new money.

However, the second half of the year, and especially the holiday season, is typically the strongest time of year for luxury items, which are often expensive gifts for loved ones. Therefore, I would wait and see how they perform, but I would not start a position at this time as the uncertainty is quite high.

Farfetch's P/S ratio is the lowest it has ever been at 0.3x, although I would see a multiple between 1x and 2x as more correct if they can deliver on their guidance. If they really manage to be FCF positive this FY, this multiple is too low.

Revenues are on a steady uptrend, although they have been a bit flat lately due to the problems caused by the global economic situation, but FCF looks like it has recovered and could reach profitability or just a small loss. EBIT, on the other hand, is declining, but if they can get to positive FCF, that would not be a big deal in the short term. They have also shown that they can deliver positive EBIT, so execution over the next two quarters will be very important to see if we can trust management. But if Richemont trusts them, they must have shown them a solid concept.

The average P/S for the S&P 500 is about 4x most of the time, so Farfetch is trading well below that, and even if we use Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods as a comparison, their multiple is much higher, between 2x and 2.4x. The P/S multiple of LVMH is ~4x, that of Hermes is ~15x and that of Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) is ~2.7x. They all trade at much higher multiples, but this is justified as they are highly profitable. However, a multiple of 0.5x to 1.0x could still be reasonable for Farfetch.

If we use EV / FCF as a measure, the majority of luxury companies are trading at 30x to 40x multiples. But since Farfetch is not as high quality as them, I think a 15x to 20x multiple would be fair. So a positive FCF of $100 million would imply an EV between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. That would be higher than today's EV. However, we will have to wait for the next quarter and the next earnings to see if there are improvements due to the new CFO and a recovery in luxury demand in China and the US.

So if Farfetch does achieve positive FCF, they are likely undervalued, and even if they don't and just miss the target, the P/S ratio also suggests that sentiment is too negative and has probably impacted the valuation too much.

Farfetch has the obvious risks with its exposure to China and its debt position. Then there is the strength of the brands we talked about earlier. But the big question is, is online shopping for luxury the right approach?

A big part of luxury is the experience that brands offer. I cannot see the same feeling in online shopping. Visiting a luxury store in the summer in a place like Mykonos, St. Tropez or Ibiza really helps these brands sell their products. Depending on the brand and its strategy, they will treat you like a king or queen while you are in a luxurious building in a special place.

How are you going to recreate that experience online? Maybe they can do it in 10 years with the Metaverse, but right now? There is no way you can offer something equivalent. Luxury shoppers want that experience, which drives demand for the products. A lot of people also like the social proof they get when they have all these bags after a shopping trip and everyone can see where they left their money. You only have to look at social media, where many people take photos with their bags and post them.

In addition, they want to create a Luxury Collection with Reebok and establish them as a luxury streetwear brand? That is an ambitious goal. In general, their M&A activity is challenging because some could argue that they are destroying value rather than creating it. Most of the time, brands should stick to trying to improve organic growth instead of buying revenue. However, Palm Angels and Off-White are still in fashion and have strong demand in the 20 to 30 age group.

Should Farfetch FCF be positive in FY2023, the sentiment on the stock is likely to turn around and become more positive. But investing now, before they have shown they can get to the point, would be more of a gamble than an investment. A wait-and-see approach would be a better strategy in my opinion. At the current share price, the risk/reward ratio is not favorable. Yeah, you could win big, but you could also lose big. I do not see much downside protection.

But that doesn't mean Farfetch is a bad company. It just means that they need to prove that they can meet the challenges. It is a difficult situation with many different outcomes where no one can say with a high probability what will happen. Many things beyond their control could affect this investment, either positively or negatively. But if they can become consistently FCF positive, their market position combined with the Richemont partnership could lead to strong growth in the future.

If Farfetch can show that they can be profitable, that could move my rating to buy. But for that we will have to wait for the FY results.