W. P. Carey: What Is An Investor To Do

Sep. 22, 2023 9:44 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)21 Comments
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey Inc. announces spinoff, a dividend reset, and sale of noncore assets, leading to a drop in stock price.
  • Investors should diversify their portfolios and not rely solely on one stock for income.
  • Despite the initial market reaction, W. P. Carey's management is still highly regarded, and the stock may present a buying opportunity.
  • Patient investors may see stock recover as management takes action to benefit shareholders.
  • Good management will do what has to be done. That is usually better than waiting until the cost rises.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research.

Alley of self storage units

rzelich

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was long regarded as one of the safest and extremely predictable investments an investor could make. Distribution increases were announced on a fairly regular basis. The real estate investment trust, or REIT, itself was investment grade, which

This article was written by

Long Player
19.59K Followers
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Comments (21)

c
chicagotim1
Today, 10:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.84K)
Hi, thanks for the article.

"W. P. Carey management was widely regarded as one of the best in the business."

Yep; "was".

Best of luck to all.
s
sa78216dmreit
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (196)
Time will tell, won't it? Vote with your dollars and your feet. I'm a long-term HOLDER of WPC and it has made a lot of money for me. I'll add more on the way down and smile on the way up.
Dividend Duckman profile picture
Dividend Duckman
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (41)
Management lost all credibility with investors as well as some SA authors who pumped WPC as a buy in the weeks prior to this announcement.
spend my cash profile picture
spend my cash
Today, 10:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.73K)
your essay is a about diversification. did not address specific issue to this issuer
R
Revereridr
Today, 10:07 AM
Premium
Comments (146)
Management broke trust with investors. There's no obvious need to exit office in less than 45 days.

Panic selling is probably a mistake, but the last thing that WPC is, is an investment. The remaining questions are... when will they break trust with their employees, tenants and financial backers?

For all the world, this looks like WPC wants external management fees from NLOP (income without much risk).

Loss of a third of income is painful. Was $4.28 sustainable? Is their investment grade rating warranted? Is WPC management lying?

Shareholders are owners, and when management fails to act in their best interests, it's time to exit.
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (1.6K)
@Revereridr You're not loosing 'income' they are selling the assets and you will get the proceeds from the spinoff.
Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 10:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@Revereridr They will offload debt on NLOP; they will receive 350MM and they will get millions in future external advisor fees. Do you think this would have passed a shareholder vote...LOL.
J
JackCr
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (7.62K)
@Revereridr

With strong tenants, WPC may command a premium for their office assets - they may be holding pocket aces and this overreaction by the market may be an opportunity…….
Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 10:06 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
ONL is selling for what, 20% of the spin price? If NLOP follows, the $6 in value will be worth ~$1.20. So, if WPC's reset divvy is 3.40 or so, the current yield would put the price of WPC around 45. Add the 1.20 for NLOP and current value is around $46. No doubt, WPC will rise after the spin. The question is how much. A 10% premium for the post spin pop would give us a value around 50. 20% would be mid 50s. I think Mr. Market is actually correct in dropping the price and we likely have more drop ahead.
o
oonert
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (594)
Hive mind selling which probably means we are soon at a good buying opportunity.
b
boog3
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (846)
Thank you for the article. Very thoughtful. I will wait and see. I believe it’s good to sell office properties and reallocate the fund. Wait til the emotional selling is done the stock bounces.
TraderJoeZ profile picture
TraderJoeZ
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (8.75K)
I really really like your take on this. Thanks for writing
User 21925891 profile picture
User 21925891
Today, 9:59 AM
Premium
Comments (336)
Dividend cutters are automatically sold in my income portfolio.
c
correct way to invest
Today, 9:59 AM
Premium
Comments (4.98K)
lawsuit
t
terrie000
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (925)
Everyone is selling this sore loser. Blood bath. It is back to $49 before any life sign.
jlipps profile picture
jlipps
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (172)
Sell at a loss. Invest in something else. Vote with your dollar.

Or, dollar cost average if you believe in the long term thesis.
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (1.6K)
@jlipps Love it. It's people like you that give us long term investors such great profits.
jlipps profile picture
jlipps
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (172)
@scottiebumich I didn't and don't hold any shares of WPC so you couldn't have bought my shares.

Although, I am curious, is there any scenario where you don't believe in throwing good money after bad?
Viking Investments profile picture
Viking Investments
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (2.4K)
What a joke. Can’t trust management after this. They had just raised the dividend. There was no guidance from management that they would have to reduce the dividend.
t
terrie000
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (925)
@Viking Investments exactly. They boosted dividend 1 week ago. Garbage. Sell!
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (2.08K)
Not a sign of business strength, but a sign of management strength to take these steps to support WPC long term. I have no position but will take a look when the dust settles.
