rzelich

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was long regarded as one of the safest and extremely predictable investments an investor could make. Distribution increases were announced on a fairly regular basis. The real estate investment trust, or REIT, itself was investment grade, which put itself ahead of rivals. But any time an investor is talking stocks, the safety of the investment is relative and usually the comparison is to other stocks. Income investors can forget that at times they are dealing with a business and that business can have challenges or forgettable years even with the best management running the business. Sometimes, as in this case, there is an issue that needed to be dealt with now rather than later. Therefore, the latest surprise announcement is just one of those things that investors need to deal with (even income investors).

The Announcement

Below is a summary that earned a rather cool initial reception.

W. P, Carey Summary Of Spinoff And Sales Campaign To Exit The Office Business (W. P. Carey Announcement Corporate Presentation September 2023)

The company does receive some cash as a result of the spinoff. That cash may be used to invest in situations that will help offset the initial loss of income from the properties spun-off.

Mr. Market

The reaction to this from Mr. Market probably could have been forecast long before this whole thing became public. Any change in predictable income with periodic increases in dividends is very likely to upset the majority of shareholders that came to expect that consistency and periodic increases.

W. P. Carey Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website September 21, 2023)

Of course, the stock price dropped like a brick. Anytime an income investment discusses "resetting the dividend" the income part of the market heads for the exit. The mad rush may continue for a day or two.

Honestly, for an issue of this quality, there is really no need to worry about a long-term investment value impairment. On the other hand, the "rush to the exits" may have presented a rare buying opportunity with the stock at a bargain price.

Most likely, for patient investors, the stock will recover the loss as this management has a pretty good record for the long run. Therefore, management will likely take action that will benefit shareholders. This initial market reception to the spinoff and eventual sale of noncore assets will likely be evaluated based on the performance after everything gets accomplished.

The Dividend

However, that dividend rate will be cut back, and it could get as low as just above $3.50 (roughly). This is where the income crowd gets upset. That part of the market wants predictable income with increases from time to time. The typical income investors never want to bear the risk of income loss from investments.

Probably stoking more market resentment is the fact that the dividend was just raised to an annual rate of $4.28 for the dividend paid in July. Then the quarterly dividend was further raised to $1.071 for the dividend that will be paid to shareholders on October 16, 2023.

All that dividend progress and more was erased with the announcement of the spinoff of some assets combined with the sale of more assets. The announcement may mean that a lower portion of available cash (as management defines it) will be paid out to shareholders in the future.

Investor Strategy

As long as an investor receives income from stocks, diversification is essential. Any one stock can do what happened here at any time. Now maybe the risk of the action announced by management is lower with an investment grade REIT of the stature of Carey.

But that lower risk is compared to other stocks. Stocks, in general, will provide a superior return when properly managed. But as a share of a business, that business will have ups and downs. Maybe the business requires some repositioning as the current announcement seems to imply.

Even though some managements are remarkably adept at stringing together a succession of years of increasing earnings and increasing dividends, there are times when even the best management of a business may have to do what is being done here. There will be an initial period of a lack of comfort with the announcement. There may even be outright disgust.

To me, it points to the need for diversification "just in case." It is much too soon for management actions to be judged. Although one could certainly ask why management was busy raising the distribution when something like this was in the works.

Another Investor Concern

If income is an investor concern, then a dependency upon stocks can be an issue because stocks have the lowest claim to the business income of the capital structure. Stocks are therefore the most exposed to business conditions.

Management has gone out of their way to express the desire for a growth strategy with a lot of visibility and stability. There is, therefore, every chance that the predictability and stability of the past will return once this repositioning ends.

W. P. Carey Reasons For Spinoff and Sale (W. P. Carey Spinoff Presentation September 2023)

This is the guidelines for the market to "grade" management on this announcement. Supposedly the investor will end up in a better place due to the announcement. Timing is probably uncertain.

For investors, this means that the income produced by a stock portfolio needs to exceed an investor's immediate needs by a preset amount that may vary depending upon the emergency reserves an investor has. But under no circumstances should an investor count on spending 100% of the distributions received.

Business conditions can change as they obviously have. When that happens, management is better off solving the problem sooner rather than later. There is an old saying that "your first loss is the least loss or the best loss," That appears to be the case here. Management could have ignored what was happening in their area, which would likely have led to a greater cost to shareholders later.

This also means that investors who are not happy with an income cut "no matter the reason" maybe do not belong in stocks because stocks always have an inherent uncertainty that other forms of investment may not have.

Key Takeaways For An Income Investor

Probably the major consideration is that an income portfolio that is made of stocks (especially all common securities) needs to deliver more income than the investor needs to live on. The investor also needs substantial reserves "just in case" market conditions remain unfavorable for a year or two. The market does have a regular cycle of ups and downs. Most businesses likewise have years they want to forget.

W. P. Carey was unusually consistent. That consistency is likely to return despite market worries. There are risks that management is spinning off the wrong assets. Any investor believing that can adjust his portfolio accordingly.

There is also the risk that management will not be able to manage the new core asset portfolio with the envisioned success. It is also possible that management "loses its touch" and never achieves the level of success enjoyed in the past (or the consistent results).

Portfolio diversification can cover a lot of these considerations. But also required is a self-evaluation as to what an investor is able to deal with.

W. P. Carey management was widely regarded as one of the best in the business. That is still likely the case, even though the stock price dropped significantly more than many income investors are used to. Therefore, if you are worried about the value of your investment, you are very likely to make up for any losses happening now with superior future results.

But what happened today is a very good reason to not load up on one stock unless you are willing to watch that stock very closely. Chances are very good that you will sleep far better after this announcement when the stock is a small position in your portfolio.

W. P. Carey Inc. stock is likely a strong buy consideration based upon the fact that Mr. Market generally goes overboard when it comes to unpopular announcements as this clearly was. Therefore, it is likely that you have time to do due diligence as this rocky market makes a quick price recovery unlikely. There is still that "give up" process of the market or final capitulation that really has not happened. That could well mean that the bear market will resume with a vengeance to relieve speculators of their excess (and more cash). But that would also magnify a bargain like this.