JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the AI revolution in full swing, Broadcom is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries, given its proclaimed semiconductor solutions. Investors have been encouraged by CEO Hock Tan’s projection that AI solutions will make up a 25% of Broadcom’s total revenue in 2024. After an incredible AI-driven rally taking the stock price to $922 at the end of August, the stock has corrected since its last earnings report in the absence of stronger earnings guidance numbers. While Broadcom indeed has several strengths to leverage, the company also faces its own set of challenges, with the latest threat coming from Google potentially considering dropping Broadcom as its supplier. Broadcom stock is down 12% from its peak. Nexus Research assigns a ‘hold’ rating to the stock.

Let’s clarify one thing right from the get-go, Broadcom does not produce AI chips or GPUs of its own, hence does not compete with the likes of Nvidia and AMD on this front. Instead, the company is more focused on selling other types of semiconductor hardware like data center switches and routers.

Although the company does not have its own line of GPU accelerators, Broadcom is a partner of Google Cloud to design Google’s TPUs, which is Google’s own chip for running AI workloads. This is an important revenue-generator for Broadcom. Now there has been a report suggesting that Google is considering dropping Broadcom as a supplier, as part of a cost-cutting measure given Broadcom’s expensive pricing. While Google has since stated that "it saw 'no change' in its relationship with the San Jose, California-based semiconductor company", it does raise questions about Broadcom’s growth prospects and pricing power in the era of generative AI.

On the last earnings call, when asked by an analyst about the prospects of Broadcom partnering with more large-scale data center customers to design custom silicon (chips), CEO Hock Tan responded:

“…We only have one large customer in AI engines. We're not a GPU company, and we're not -- we don't do much compute, as you know, other than offload computing having said that, but it's very customized. And I mean, what I'm trying to say is that I don't want to mislead you guys. The fact that I may have engagement, and I'm not saying I do on a custom program should not at all be translated into your minds as oh, yes, this is a pipeline that will translate to revenue. Creating hardware infrastructure to run these large language models of hyperscalers is an extremely difficult and complex test and -- for anyone to do. And the fact that even if there is any engagement, it does not translate easily to revenues.”

Based on the CEO’s response, Nexus Research does not believe Broadcom is ready, nor strongly positioned, to capitalize on the AI chips boom. So investors should not expect any revenue growth from new custom chip-designing projects.

Chip-designing is clearly not Broadcom’s main selling point. Though the executives proclaimed Broadcom’s leadership in networking solutions for data centers, through which Broadcom should be able to better capitalize on the generative AI revolution.

Broadcom’s networking solutions

Broadcom’s networking solutions was the hero of last quarter’s earnings report, as CEO Hock Tan shared on the earnings call:

“We are also supplying several hyperscalers, a portfolio of networking technologies as they scale up and scale out their AI clusters within their datacenters.

…

And so, in my remarks today, we focus on networking, where generative AI has significant impact. Q3 networking revenue was $2.8 billion and was up 20% year-on-year in line with guidance, representing 40% of our semiconductor revenue.”

What are AI clusters? AI clusters are computing systems where hundreds or thousands of AI chips are combined together using networking solutions like Ethernet or InfiniBand, with the aim of enhanced computing performance and scalability for handling large AI workloads. Therefore, as data center customers set out to build more and more AI clusters, it increases demand for networking solutions, including those offered by Broadcom.

CEO Hock Tan particularly shared that they witnessed strong demand for its Ethernet networking solutions for building AI clusters.

“We've always believed and more than ever now with AI networks that Ethernet is the best networking protocol to scale out AI clusters. Ethernet today already offers the low latency attributes for machine learning and AI, and Broadcom has the best technology today and tomorrow.”

While the soaring demand for Broadcom’s networking solutions is indeed encouraging, note that there is intensifying competition here. As you know, Broadcom is not in the business of selling GPUs, and does not have its own AI chip to proclaim. Other semiconductor giants like Nvidia and AMD who sell GPUs for AI workloads to data center customers also offer their own networking solutions. These companies indeed strive to cross-sell their networking solutions alongside their chips, by offering deep integration benefits, essentially striving to eliminate the need to buy Broadcom’s networking solutions.

In fact, Nvidia sells its own, ready-made AI clusters, known as HGX and DGX systems, which uses its InfiniBand networking solutions to connect AI GPUs together. On Nvidia’s last earnings call, the CFO highlighted the strong demand they are witnessing for its HGX systems:

“Colette Kress

Let me first start with Data Center. Record revenue of $10.32 billion was up 141% sequentially and up 171% year-on-year. Data Center compute revenue nearly tripled year-on-year, driven primarily by accelerating demand from cloud service providers and large consumer Internet companies for HGX platform, the engine of generative AI and large language models.

Major companies, including AWS, Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud as well as a growing number of GPU cloud providers are deploying, in volume, HGX systems based on our Hopper and Ampere architecture Tensor Core GPUs”

Note that Nvidia charges a premium for its HGX system due to demonstrable price-performance improvements. If customers witness that Nvidia’s ready-made HGX system offers superior performance over the AI clusters that they build themselves using components from different vendors, then this would pose a significant threat to the demand for Broadcom’s networking solutions.

Furthermore, even when data center customers strive to build AI clusters themselves using chips from competitors like AMD and Intel, note that these semiconductor rivals will increasingly strive to cross-sell their own networking solutions alongside their chips by proclaiming enhanced performance and cost effectiveness through deeper integration benefits. This too threatens the demand for Broadcom’s networking solutions.

Though there are certain factors that subdue the risk of lower demand for Broadcom’s solutions.

Data center customers tend to avoid vendor lock-in. Vendor lock-in refers to when a customer is reliant on a single vendor for all their tech products and services. This can make it difficult and expensive to switch to a different vendor in the future, and give too much pricing power to the supplier.

For instance, data center customers will be wary of the increasing pricing power Nvidia is able to yield if they become increasingly reliant on Nvidia’s data center solutions alone.

Therefore, data center customers can often strive to use a mix of components from different vendors to maintain flexibility and negotiation power with suppliers. Hence, this can subdue the risk of data center customers purchasing all their components from the same vendors, despite the integration benefits incurred.

This continues to give Broadcom the opportunity to sell its networking solutions to data center customers even as these customers purchase chips from Broadcom’s competitors. By using chips from one vendor and networking solutions from Broadcom, data center customers can reduce their reliance on a single vendor, enabling them to more easily switch to different vendors in the future if they need to.

Furthermore, Broadcom designs its networking solutions in a way that work seamlessly with chips from a variety of vendors, to allow for improved performance and scalability, while assisting in data center customers’ diversification strategy.

Broadcom has a longer history of selling a broader range networking solutions, with strongly established relationships with data center customers like Amazon and Microsoft.

Broadcom’s strong relationships with data center customers is further supported by its broad suite of infrastructure software services, which made up 22% of total revenue last quarter. As an example, one of Broadcom's main software products for data center customers includes DX Application Performance Management, which is used for monitoring and optimizing the performance of data center applications. It includes products for application performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, and capacity planning.

While Broadcom's software can be used with data center hardware from other vendors, Broadcom's software services by design are closely integrated with its own networking hardware products, to optimize the value of its data center networking solutions.

The use Broadcom's software services enhances the stickiness of its hardware semiconductor solutions, including its networking solutions, and improves the chances of customers continuing to use Broadcom’s products and services even in the face of competitive pressures.

Nonetheless, this will not stop data center customers from adopting semiconductor solutions, including its networking solutions, from other rivals. While the increased demand for Broadcom’s networking solutions for AI-related use cases is promising, note that these solutions have not been specifically built for AI infrastructure and workloads the way Nvidia has built its InfiniBand and Ethernet networking solutions. While Broadcom’s networking solutions can also be used for AI, they are a more general-purpose networking solution rather than AI specific.

Hence, this could subdue the rate at which demand for Broadcom’s networking solutions grows going forward, at least until Broadcom introduces its own AI-focused networking solutions.

Similarly, while Broadcom’s extensive suite of software solutions is a positive, the company will need to allocate more resources towards AI- focused software solutions to better compete against giants like Nvidia and AMD.

Though keep in mind also that Broadcom is acquiring software giant VMware (upon regulatory approval from global authorities), which should significantly bolster Broadcom’s software business to better capitalize on the generative AI revolution.

Financials & Valuation

On the earnings call, CEO Hock Tan proclaimed Broadcom’s ability to expand profit margins:

“And what drives the trend in gross margin more than anything else is the pace of adoption of next-generation products in each product category, so think in that way. And you measure it across multiple products. And each time a new generation of product -- of a particular product gets adopted, we get the opportunity to lift -- uplift gross margin.

…

the model this company has seen and is it's empirical, but based on this underlying basic economics, it's simply that when we have the broad range of products we have and each of them a different product life cycle of upgrading and next generation. We have seen over the years on a long-term basis, an expansion of gross margin on a consolidated basis for semiconductors that ranges from 50 to maybe 150 basis points on an annual basis. And that's a long-term basis.”

The introduction of new products incurs stronger pricing power, enabling Broadcom to expand its profit margins. Broadcom’s profit margins are indeed stellar, with a gross margin of 75.1% last quarter.

Nexus Research, data compiled from company filings

At present, Broadcom is capitalizing on the AI revolution through its data center networking products. The company will be shipping the next editions of its networking solutions over the coming months, for which it is already witnessing strong demand, as the CEO shared on the call:

“Over the past quarter, we have already received substantial orders for our next-generation Tomahawk 5 switch and Jericho3-AI routers and plan to begin shipping these products over the next six months to several hyperscale customers.”

The strong demand should imply strong pricing power to support margin expansion.

Nonetheless, for fiscal Q4 2023, CFO guided:

“In Q4, we expect gross margins to be down 80 basis points sequentially on product mix.”

While Broadcom has proven to have a strong track record for expanding profit margins over the long-term, the generative AI revolution will put this to test. As discussed earlier, Broadcom’s networking solutions are built for general-purpose, and are not designed specifically for AI workloads. At the same time, the company faces intensifying competition from market-leader Nvidia that offers AI-focused InfiniBand and Ethernet networking solutions.

As a result, this could undermine Broadcom’s pricing power, pressuring the scope for profit margin expansion going forward. Whether Google is actually re-evaluating its relationship Broadcom or not, investors should acknowledge that data center customers are certainly evaluating the cost-effectiveness of their supply contracts. Given that Broadcom’s data center solutions are not AI-focused, it is indeed a notable competitive disadvantage in the midst of the AI revolution.

Not only does this subdue Broadcom’s pricing power and prospects for profit margin expansion, but it also undermines the overall sales growth rates for its products, which is why Broadcom has been unable to offer similar levels of jaw-dropping earnings guidance numbers the way Nvidia has.

Consequently, the market is unlikely to reward Broadcom with the level valuation multiples expansion that other AI beneficiaries like Nvidia and Microsoft stocks have experienced.

The stock currently trades at around 25x forward earnings, which is notably below its 5-year average forward earnings multiple of around 34x. While the stock is not expensive here, the stock is unlikely to be able to command significant multiples expansion from here based on what it has to offer in the AI race, at present. Hence, Nexus Research does not believe the stock is worth buying on the dip.

That being said, if the company's acquisition of VMware were to actually go through, it could indeed alter Broadcom's positioning in the AI race. However, the deal still faces a big hurdle, namely the regulatory approval from China, as well as other global authorities. If this deal passes, Nexus Research will re-evaluate Broadcom stock. But for now, Nexus Research assigns a ‘hold’ rating on the stock.