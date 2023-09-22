Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom Isn't Worth Buying On The Dip

Sep. 22, 2023 10:31 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)
Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • Broadcom's strong suite of networking solutions is enabling the company to participate in the AI revolution.
  • Amid the recent scare of Google dropping Broadcom as a supplier, investors should acknowledge that Broadcom's pricing power is under pressure in the era of AI.
  • Broadcom's networking solutions faces severe competition from companies that offer more AI-specific solutions with stronger cross-selling capabilities.

Broadcom headquarters in San Jose, California, United States

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the AI revolution in full swing, Broadcom is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries, given its proclaimed semiconductor solutions. Investors have been encouraged by CEO Hock Tan’s projection that AI solutions will make up

This article was written by

Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Comments (2)

Mr. Gumbo profile picture
Mr. Gumbo
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (1.22K)
Love AVGO, author has some good points tho.
J
James Magess
Today, 11:51 AM
Premium
Comments (121)
I'm holding $AVGO BECAUSE it's not playing the AI game. Sold ones that are in the new Battleground because if you're not $NVDA your Profits are years away. Now it's an Expense.
Most of these claims are only Machine Learning anyway.
