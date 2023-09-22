Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Parex Resources: Revised Full-Year Projections And An Optimistic Outlook

Sep. 22, 2023 10:57 AM ETParex Resources Inc. (PARXF), PXT:CA2 Comments
Summary

  • Parex is a debt-free, cash-rich company in the oil and gas sector, currently undervalued given Brent Crude's pricing trends.
  • Year-to-date, they've faced setbacks but still show strong financial flexibility. Key indicators like FFO and FFF are favorable for shareholder returns.
  • Projections suggest Parex could outperform their own guidance, contributing to dividends and share buybacks.
  • The global oil demand and pricing outlook favor Parex's future performance, especially if Brent averages around $88/bbl.
  • Compared to peers, Parex shows significantly lower P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples, indicating it's undervalued.

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant

zorazhuang

All figures are in $USD unless otherwise noted.

All financial data is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

I have previously covered Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) (TSX:PXT:CA) in an article posted in July where

I am a graduate student at Western University in Canada. I have successfully completed all 3 levels of the CFA. Currently, I am accumulating work experience with the goal of obtaining the charter. My passion for investing runs deep; it has been part of my life since I was 16. Although I initially dabbled in penny stocks and faced some setbacks (of course), I have since transitioned to utilizing comprehensive fundamental analysis to identify undervalued companies. I aspire to share my knowledge and insights through my articles, and I welcome feedback and additional perspectives from those who read them.

Comments (2)

dr.ohad profile picture
dr.ohad
Today, 11:48 AM
Premium
Comments (7)
I like your writing style Eric. I’m an owner of Parex shares and always interested in reading what analysts have to say. Your article was easy to follow and points were in order. Nice work 👍
G. Borst profile picture
G. Borst
Today, 11:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (40)
Parex is always a great buy at 24 CAD and lower. Thanks for posting!
