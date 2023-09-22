Semantix Ramps Spending As Revenue Growth Stagnates
Summary
- Semantix, Inc. beat consensus revenue estimates in its Q2 2023 financial results.
- The company provides data integration, analytics, and AI-related applications for businesses.
- Semantix is spending heavily on sales and R&D while revenue growth is stalling.
- My outlook on Semantix, Inc. in the near term is to Sell.
A Quick Take On Semantix
Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) reported its Q2 2023 financial results on August 17, 2023, beating consensus revenue estimates.
The firm provides a range of data integration, analytics and AI-related applications for businesses.
STIX is spending heavily on sales and R&D while revenue growth is stalling.
My outlook for the stock is to Sell.
Semantix Overview And Market
Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Semantix was founded in 2010 to provide various AI-enabled business applications via its platform and standalone software to businesses in Latin America and the U.S.
STIX aims its solutions at the industries of Telecom, Health, Finance, Retail and Industrial.
The firm is headed by founder and CEO Leonardo Santos, who was previously Chief Technology Officer at Billabong and a Senior Technology Consultant for Microsoft in Brazil.
The company's primary offerings include the following:
- Semantix AI Platform - ready-to-use AI applications for business.
- Integration Hub - connects data from different sources for data integration.
- Data Analytics Hub - data analytics capabilities for improved decision-making.
- ML Hub - tools for developing and deploying custom machine learning models.
- GenAI Hub - tools for generating text, translating languages, and writing different kinds of creative content.
Semantix acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts and through partner referrals.
In a 2022 market research study conducted by Grand View Research, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market was valued at an estimated $11.4 billion in 2021, with a projection to reach $165 billion by 2030.
This signifies an impressive predicted CAGR of 34.6% between 2022 and 2030.
The primary factors contributing to this anticipated growth include a surge in demand for virtual assistants, chatbots, and robots, as well as the increasing necessity to analyze rapidly expanding data sets.
The chart below illustrates the past and estimated future growth patterns of the U.S. enterprise AI market from 2020 to 2030, categorized by deployment.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
- Amazon Web Services
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Intel
- Alphabet
- SAP SE
- C3.ai
- DataRobot
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Wipro Limited
- NVidia Corporation.
Semantix's Recent Financial Trends
- Total revenue by quarter has risen unevenly in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has remained significantly negative as management continues to invest in R&D efforts and higher SG&A expenses:
- Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher recently, but selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have skyrocketed in recent quarters as management has sharply increased spending in its sales and marketing functions:
- Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained substantially negative, as the chart indicates below:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, STIX's stock price has fallen 35.25% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) rise of 30.68%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $31.6 million in cash and equivalents and $13.9 million in total debt, of which $5.7 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was a hefty ($45.5 million), during which capital expenditures were $0.1 million. The company paid $0.7 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Semantix
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
3.0
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
30.8%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-123.2%
|
EBITDA %
|
-53.5%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$165,150,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$148,730,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$45,410,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.84
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
STIX's most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was negative (22.8%) as of Q2 2023's results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted)
|
Q2 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
30.8%
|
EBITDA %
|
-53.5%
|
Total
|
-22.8%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
The following chart shows the frequency of keywords used in the most recent earnings conference call:
The negative words of "headwind" and "macro" refer to the difficult conditions the firm is encountering as IT spending remains under pressure from clients and prospects.
The sole analyst on the call questioned management about whether it expects further migration of clients from third-party software to its proprietary solutions.
Leadership responded that its go-to-market strategy is focused on this migration effort; it believes there are substantial opportunities to convert these clients and is "fully dedicating" its sales team to its proprietary offerings.
Commentary On Semantix
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023's results, management's prepared remarks highlighted its expectations of being on track for achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023.
The company has continued to invest in developing generative AI capabilities in its offerings as a complement to its data integration and related software.
Management appears to have taken a vertical-specific approach to developing AI-enabled applications rather than a one-size-fits-all horizontal approach.
The company did not disclose any customer or revenue retention rate metrics.
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose 13.6% YoY, and gross profit margin increased by 14.0%.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue
The company's financial position is of some concern due to the hefty $45.5 million use of cash in the past 12 months. A large portion of that use was a sharp increase in accounts receivable of $23.3 million.
STIX' Rule of 40 performance has been highly negative as a result of its heavy operational spending.
Looking ahead, 2023 full-year consensus revenue growth is expected to be only 4.4% over 2022, and management no longer guides on total revenue.
If achieved, this would represent a drop in revenue growth rate versus 2022's growth rate of 28.1% over 2021.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has fallen 72%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include increased growth in demand for its proprietary AI platform.
However, given the challenging environment for discretionary IT spending that numerous companies are experiencing, it's hard to expect a high probability of a material organic upside any time soon.
My outlook on Semantix, Inc. in the near term is to Sell.
