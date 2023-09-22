Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Semantix Ramps Spending As Revenue Growth Stagnates

Sep. 22, 2023
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Semantix, Inc. beat consensus revenue estimates in its Q2 2023 financial results.
  • The company provides data integration, analytics, and AI-related applications for businesses.
  • Semantix is spending heavily on sales and R&D while revenue growth is stalling.
  • My outlook on Semantix, Inc. in the near term is to Sell.
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

A Quick Take On Semantix

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) reported its Q2 2023 financial results on August 17, 2023, beating consensus revenue estimates.

The firm provides a range of data integration, analytics and AI-related applications for businesses.

STIX is

Comments (1)

Gains on Gains profile picture
Gains on Gains
Today, 11:37 AM
Analyst
Comments (361)
total revenue growth is not a great tool for analysis here as they are aggressively sunsetting their old low margin revenue line while ramping their in house solution which is high margin. their proprietary SaaS product grew 47% in q2.
