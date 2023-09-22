Shutthiphong Chandaeng

A Quick Take On Semantix

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) reported its Q2 2023 financial results on August 17, 2023, beating consensus revenue estimates.

The firm provides a range of data integration, analytics and AI-related applications for businesses.

STIX is spending heavily on sales and R&D while revenue growth is stalling.

My outlook for the stock is to Sell.

Semantix Overview And Market

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Semantix was founded in 2010 to provide various AI-enabled business applications via its platform and standalone software to businesses in Latin America and the U.S.

STIX aims its solutions at the industries of Telecom, Health, Finance, Retail and Industrial.

The firm is headed by founder and CEO Leonardo Santos, who was previously Chief Technology Officer at Billabong and a Senior Technology Consultant for Microsoft in Brazil.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Semantix AI Platform - ready-to-use AI applications for business.

Integration Hub - connects data from different sources for data integration.

Data Analytics Hub - data analytics capabilities for improved decision-making.

ML Hub - tools for developing and deploying custom machine learning models.

GenAI Hub - tools for generating text, translating languages, and writing different kinds of creative content.

Semantix acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts and through partner referrals.

In a 2022 market research study conducted by Grand View Research, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market was valued at an estimated $11.4 billion in 2021, with a projection to reach $165 billion by 2030.

This signifies an impressive predicted CAGR of 34.6% between 2022 and 2030.

The primary factors contributing to this anticipated growth include a surge in demand for virtual assistants, chatbots, and robots, as well as the increasing necessity to analyze rapidly expanding data sets.

The chart below illustrates the past and estimated future growth patterns of the U.S. enterprise AI market from 2020 to 2030, categorized by deployment.

U.S. Enterprise AI Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Intel

Alphabet

SAP SE

C3.ai

DataRobot

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Wipro Limited

NVidia Corporation.

Semantix's Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has risen unevenly in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has remained significantly negative as management continues to invest in R&D efforts and higher SG&A expenses:

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher recently, but selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have skyrocketed in recent quarters as management has sharply increased spending in its sales and marketing functions:

Gross Profit Margin and SG&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained substantially negative, as the chart indicates below:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, STIX's stock price has fallen 35.25% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) rise of 30.68%:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $31.6 million in cash and equivalents and $13.9 million in total debt, of which $5.7 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was a hefty ($45.5 million), during which capital expenditures were $0.1 million. The company paid $0.7 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Semantix

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 2.7 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 3.0 Revenue Growth Rate 30.8% Net Income Margin -123.2% EBITDA % -53.5% Market Capitalization $165,150,000 Enterprise Value $148,730,000 Operating Cash Flow -$45,410,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.84 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

STIX's most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was negative (22.8%) as of Q2 2023's results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q2 2023 Revenue Growth % 30.8% EBITDA % -53.5% Total -22.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Sentiment Analysis

The following chart shows the frequency of keywords used in the most recent earnings conference call:

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

The negative words of "headwind" and "macro" refer to the difficult conditions the firm is encountering as IT spending remains under pressure from clients and prospects.

The sole analyst on the call questioned management about whether it expects further migration of clients from third-party software to its proprietary solutions.

Leadership responded that its go-to-market strategy is focused on this migration effort; it believes there are substantial opportunities to convert these clients and is "fully dedicating" its sales team to its proprietary offerings.

Commentary On Semantix

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023's results, management's prepared remarks highlighted its expectations of being on track for achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023.

The company has continued to invest in developing generative AI capabilities in its offerings as a complement to its data integration and related software.

Management appears to have taken a vertical-specific approach to developing AI-enabled applications rather than a one-size-fits-all horizontal approach.

The company did not disclose any customer or revenue retention rate metrics.

Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose 13.6% YoY, and gross profit margin increased by 14.0%.

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue

The company's financial position is of some concern due to the hefty $45.5 million use of cash in the past 12 months. A large portion of that use was a sharp increase in accounts receivable of $23.3 million.

STIX' Rule of 40 performance has been highly negative as a result of its heavy operational spending.

Looking ahead, 2023 full-year consensus revenue growth is expected to be only 4.4% over 2022, and management no longer guides on total revenue.

If achieved, this would represent a drop in revenue growth rate versus 2022's growth rate of 28.1% over 2021.

In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has fallen 72%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:

EV/Sales Revenue Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include increased growth in demand for its proprietary AI platform.

However, given the challenging environment for discretionary IT spending that numerous companies are experiencing, it's hard to expect a high probability of a material organic upside any time soon.

My outlook on Semantix, Inc. in the near term is to Sell.