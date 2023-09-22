Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi: Why I'm Buying Here

Sep. 22, 2023 11:02 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)AAPL, DIS, NVDA, SOFIW1 Comment
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi's involvement in Instacart's IPO marks a significant achievement in transitioning from a fintech startup to a major player in the financial industry.
  • SoFi's expansion into IPO underwriting opens a new revenue stream and enhances its reputation as a serious player in the financial sector.
  • SoFi stands to earn substantial fees from its role as an underwriter in the Instacart IPO, potentially accelerating its timeline to profitability.
  • SoFi's ability to attract and retain customers is evident in its record-breaking new members and new products in Q2 2023.
  • The positive sentiment among institutional investors supports the bullish outlook.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ:SOFI) meteoric rise from a humble fintech startup to a key player in the IPO underwriting game has been awe-inspiring. But when we talk about game-changing moves, SoFi's role in Instacart's blockbuster $616M IPO is a seismic shift

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
4.05K Followers

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Justss profile picture
Justss
Today, 11:34 AM
Premium
Comments (244)
what are u talking about….SOFI would be 1 of 10 or 15 co-managers, thus receiving maybe 5% of that total fee number u threw out.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.