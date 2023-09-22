Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 22, 2023 10:09 AM ETNetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)
NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 22, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Najeeb Ghauri - Chairman and CEO

Roger Almond - CFO

Naeem Ghauri - Chairman and President

Patti McGlasson - General Counsel.

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to NetSol Technologies Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call

On the call today are Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer; Naeem Ghauri, Chairman and President; and Patti McGlasson, General Counsel.

I would now like to turn the call over to Patti McGlasson, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Patti, please proceed.

Patti McGlasson

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following a review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions.

I'll now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please note that all the information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The company's discussion including any accompanying slides may include forward-looking statements reflecting management's current forecast of certain aspects of the company's future, and our actual results could may differ materially from those stated or implied. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in NetSol's press releases and SEC filings including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

I would also like to point out that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP measures. The press release issued earlier today contains a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay

