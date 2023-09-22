Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Overview

My recommendation for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is a buy rating, as I expect growth to recover to the historical mid-single-digit growth rate, driven by continuous success in the direct-to-consumer strategy and marketing campaigns. In addition, margin improvement initiatives such as inventory optimization should help improve margins as well.

Business

PVH Corp. is a clothing and apparel accessories company. The firm designs, manufactures, and markets men's, women's, and children's apparel, footwear, and accessories. As of now, PVH has a couple of brands under its belt: Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Warner’s, Olga, and True & Co. Of the five brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are the key revenue contributors, driving a total of $2.1 billion in quarterly sales in 2Q23. The business saw strong growth in the early part of the previous decade but has since slowed down to mid-single-digit growth until COVID happened, which led the business to experience a dip in FY20 and a recovery in FY21. As of FY22, PVH had a total revenue of $9 billion.

Author's valuation model

Recent results & updates

PVH's 2Q23 3.5% revenue growth surpassed consensus expectations of 2.6% growth, with the outperformance coming from a variety of brands but being driven primarily by international momentum (which I attribute in large part to the company's successful marketing strategy, which involved partnering with well-known ambassadors). Adjusted EBIT margin came in at 8.3%, 45 bps higher than the consensus estimate of 8%. Due to an increase in adj EBIT margin, adjusted EPS of $1.98 was reported, which was also above the consensus estimate of $1.76. I expect growth to gradually improve from low-single-digits to the historical trend of mid-single-digits, given the continuous focus in direct-to-consumer [DTC] and market initiatives. Alongside these, the improvement in inventory should further support PVH's path to gross margin improvement.

PVH reported solid 10% DTC growth in the quarter, suggesting the effectiveness of the company's DTC strategy. Within this, digital commerce grew by double digits, while DTC sales in North America grew by mid-single digits. The growth drivers were evident in all aspects of the business, including AURs, gross margins, and profit margins. The strength of DTC is not only important from a growth standpoint; it also further diversifies PVH away from any future weakness in wholesalers. In other words, the growth profile will be much more solid as PVH has more control over sales and consumer relationships in the DTC channel. The weakness in wholesale revenue was apparent again in the quarter, which saw revenue decline by 6%. The decrease can be attributed to wholesale partners' continued tight management of stock levels. Nonetheless, I expect the DTC momentum to continue working as management's global marketing prowess for its flagship Calvin Klein brand complements the strategy by reaching out to consumers in a compelling way. In particular, the collaboration with Jennie (of Blackpink), Jung Kook, Kendall Jenner, etc. stands out to me as a particularly effective way to reach a younger audience. PVH's ability to drive the right marketing campaigns internationally has also surfaced in its financials, where international revenue has grown at a staggering pace from $2.3 billion in FY12 to $6 billion in FY23.

PVH

Focus on improving supply chain was also in the playbook for management. The overarching goal is to optimize its supply chain in such a way that its inventory is better situated, its deliveries are more accurate and on time, and its transportation times are reduced. Management also hopes to improve product availability across channels and markets by combining data usage for more accurate demand forecasting and faster responses. For me, this was a very encouraging takeaway because I had been concerned that PVH's inventory days would balloon to 170 or more. The company's management revealed a new inventory management goal during the most recent earnings call, highlighting the possibility of a 25% reduction in inventory as a percentage of sales with significant improvements in 2H23 and continued progress throughout 2024. If this is carried out properly, I anticipate an increase in demand and gross margin, both of which will improve EBIT margin.

Author's valuation model

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

Walking through the model, I expect revenue to grow 3% in FY23 and 5% in FY24. Net earnings margin will expand gradually back to 800bps in FY24. I believe growing mid-single digits is reasonable when we compare to PVH historical performance. Given that business is now in better shape (DTC in better shape and marketing campaigns appealing more to younger crowds), the PVH should have no issues growing at the same pace. As for profit margins, I expect it to improve as the inventory supply chain gets optimized. According to my model, PVH is valued at $91, representing an 18% increase.

PVH is now trading at 7x forward PE, which I believe makes sense when we compare it to peers in the industry. The key reason for the discount is likely to be the lower margin profile. Referring to the comp set below, PVH ranks much lower in the group, with a less than 10% EBIT margin. While I expect EBIT margin to expand, the multiples are unlikely to inflect upwards in the near term as any margin improvement initiatives will take time.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

For risk, I see the inherent risk in the fashion industry as the key one for PVH. Unlike many other industries, fashion is a peculiar one that is hard to predict. Getting right on each trend early is rewarding; however, any missteps would lead to inventory building up, a slowdown in sales, and, worst of all, losing consumers’ attention. While there is no way to particular monitor fashion trends, I would monitor the business marketing strategy to have a sense whether they are “inline” with major trends. For instance, the partnership with Jennie and Jung Kook is a great example that management is in line with the global Korean Pop trend.

Suppose management starts to derail from these major trends, I will be concerned that they are not being relevant, which will likely hurt sales.

Summary

I recommend a buy rating for PVH based on its successful direct DTC strategy and effective global marketing campaigns. PVH has exhibited strong growth, especially in international markets, driven by its marketing initiatives and partnerships with well-known ambassadors. Despite challenges in the wholesale segment, the focus on DTC growth has diversified PVH's revenue streams and provided better control over sales and consumer relationships. The company's commitment to improving its supply chain and optimizing inventory management is a positive sign for future growth and margin improvement. While PVH's margin profile currently lags behind peers, there is potential for expansion as inventory management and supply chain enhancements take effect.