Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PVH Corp.: Success In DTC Strategy And Global Marketing Campaign

Sep. 22, 2023 11:18 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
474 Followers

Summary

  • PVH Corp. has achieved solid growth through its DTC strategy, with a 10% increase in DTC sales, particularly in digital commerce.
  • PVH's effective global marketing campaigns, including collaborations with well-known ambassadors have contributed to its revenue growth and strengthened its reach, especially among younger audiences.
  • The company's focus on inventory optimization and supply chain improvements is expected to enhance margins and support future growth.
Calvin Klein Billboard In Manhattan"s SoHo Neighborhood Stirs Controversy

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Overview

My recommendation for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is a buy rating, as I expect growth to recover to the historical mid-single-digit growth rate, driven by continuous success in the direct-to-consumer strategy and marketing campaigns. In addition, margin improvement initiatives such as inventory optimization

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
474 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.