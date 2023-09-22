Boeing: The Gift Has Finally Arrived (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Boeing stock has underperformed the S&P 500 since January 2023 and is on the verge of entering a bear market.
- Recent disclosures and lower delivery expectations have spooked investors and affected confidence in the company.
- Despite challenges, Boeing remains confident in its long-term recovery and sees potential growth in the Chinese market.
- The moment of reckoning for greedy buyers has arrived, as sellers digested all the gains made in the July 2023 surge. That said, BA has entered oversold zones.
- I argue why it's finally time for me to turn bullish as the market turns pessimistic again. I love it when there's blood in the street.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) investors who chased its recent momentum surge toward its August highs have finally received their moment of reckoning. I have stressed the need to be increasingly cautious for BA investors who didn't add in 2022 when it was priced at peak pessimism.
As such, BA has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) since January 2023, even as the market pulled back markedly this month. BA suffered a worse plunge, declining nearly 18% from its August highs through this week's lows, on the verge of entering a bear market.
As such, BA revisited lows last seen in late May 2023, as dip buyers likely took profits. Aerospace and airline stocks have gotten hammered over the past two months. The spate of disclosures related to companies like RTX Corporation (RTX) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) have likely affected investor confidence markedly.
Furthermore, Boeing's recent disclosure at an early September conference that it anticipates deliveries for its 737 program to be at the lower end of its full-year guidance of between 400 and 450 likely spooked investors further. Notwithstanding the company's confidence in maintaining its full-year free cash flow or FCF guidance of between $3B and $5B, investors likely anticipate higher execution risks to reach that outlook.
However, Boeing reaffirmed its $10B FCF commitment for the FY25/26 timeframe, suggesting its recovery remains on track. The company is also confident about the tailwinds from China's recovery, with the nearly full-service resumption of the MAX fleet (97%).
Boeing recently raised its long-term forecast on the significant demand outlook for the Chinese market, which is expected to outpace the US market substantially. Accordingly, Boeing "anticipates that China will experience annual average growth of more than 11% in commercial air travel for the next 20 years," relative to North America's 4% annual growth.
However, Boeing's planning assumptions suggest that China's tailwinds are expected to be realized "towards the end of the decade," suggesting investors should not expect marked near- to medium-term adjustments.
With BA still early in its recovery phase, I'm not surprised with its "F" valuation grade, suggesting it is overvalued compared to peers.
With the steep decline, BA's FY25 adjusted EBITDA of 14x implies a slight undervaluation relative to its 10Y average of 15.9x. As such, I assessed that it is likely reflecting higher execution risks on its medium-term outlook, given the recent headwinds over the past two months.
I believe the caution is justified, as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) stock is priced at a forward EBITDA multiple of just 10.1x. Therefore, it's apparent that the market is still allowing Boeing the opportunity to justify its valuation at the current levels, even as the near-term headwinds intensify.
BA topped out in early August at the $243 level, forming an astute bull trap (false upside breakout) following the remarkable surge in late July.
As such, the nearly 20% decline from its August highs has taken out all that momentum spike and more, allowing the market to digest the near-term froth in BA.
With BA dropping into the oversold zone on its weekly chart, it has entered the $190-$200 support zone, which previously undergirded BA's consolidation from its March 2023 lows.
While I anticipate buyers to remain cautious in the near term as I have not gleaned a validated bullish reversal, I'm ready to turn more constructive on BA. I expect BA's critical support zone to hold robustly, as the next critical drop zone points to the $120 level, which seems highly unlikely.
Furthermore, BA's nascent medium-term uptrend should be bolstered by its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) if buyers are confident about management's execution.
Notwithstanding my optimism, more conservative investors should remain cautious until they observe a validated bullish reversal, corroborating the robustness of the current support zone.
Rating: Upgraded to Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)