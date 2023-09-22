Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinder Morgan: Carbon Dioxide Business Could Revalue

Sep. 22, 2023 11:22 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)DEN, GTLS, GTLS.PR.B, HES, OXY, XOM4 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s large carbon dioxide system, like Denbury's, could be worth more given the takeover of Denbury by Exxon Mobil Corporation.
  • The industry's practice of putting carbon dioxide into the ground for oil recovery makes systems like Kinder Morgan's a potential growth area.
  • The need for more energy due to population growth suggests a bright future for Kinder Morgan's carbon dioxide transportation system and the traditional business lines.
  • Energy transitions take a lot of time and often more money than countries are willing to spend.
  • Even though market share declines, energy sources continue to grow (historically).
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Like Denbury (DEN), which is being acquired by Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has a very large carbon dioxide system that probably is worth a lot more given the takeover

I analyze oil and gas companies, and related companies like Kinder Morgan in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.59K Followers
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMI XOM OXY HES GTLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

B
Broadlands
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (62)
It's ironic that those who think we should act quickly to store enough CO2 underground to "save the planet" will actually need fossil fuels for the conventional transportation needed to make the transition to renewables and all-electric transportation. Renewables don't deliver and install themselves. Secondary oil recovery will help. So would more intelligence in government.
a
abcde1
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (2.7K)
color me skeptical. the "CO2 emissions are bad" religion, like soviet communism, will wind up on the ash heap of history, just like the billions in shareholder wealth that miss vicki and warren buffet are plowing into this religion. CO2 flooding of aging reservoirs has been around for decades, and if it makes money by getting more oil and gas out of the reservoir rock, great. but, investing in massive facilities to suck CO2 out of the air to just bury it in the ground only makes money if a certain political party remains in power.
ffnorth profile picture
ffnorth
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (189)
On a somewhat relative note and what could be considered a "sleeper" stock, take a look at NRP. While primarily in the soda ash and coal royalty realm, they have recently partnered with 2 of the names you mention (Denbury/Exxon & Occidental) regarding carbon dioxide sequestration on a small portion of their gigantic land footprint. Depending upon how this infant industry develops, NRP could be a huge winner.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (17.37K)
I owned Kinder Morgan (as KMR & KMI) for 18 years; and was never so glad to exit a stock.

I would not trust KMI management to execute any opportunity successfully.

I also would not want to own any US NG pipeline stock without a margin cushion of minimum 30%+ between my cost and share price; I do have a margin of 60+% on AM.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.