The debate between advocates of active and passive investing (picking individual stocks that are expected to outperform the market versus "owning the market") will likely never end, but both sides typically agree that if an investor is going to go the route of active investing, it's best to do so with a focus on cost minimization and established track records. To that end, then, investors looking for actively-managed exposure to large-cap high-quality stocks ("blue chips", in other words) may want to take a look at the EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU).

EA Bridgeway offers investors a relatively concentrated play (<40 holdings) on huge U.S.-based corporations with a fairly balanced mix of "value" and "growth", but with a low turnover that indicates that management isn't actively trying to time the market or chase momentum. This is a fund that makes directional bets on the market (the fund has minimal industrial holdings at present, for instance), and doesn't hold itself to conventional notions of value, but has performed reasonably well relative to the market and offers a very low expense ratio.

What The Fund Does

The EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF launched in 2022 after Bridgeway Funds reorganized its Blue Chip Fund mutual fund into this ETF. With that, I will be using past performance of Blue Chip Fund as a reference for performance prior to the launch of the ETF.

This ETF focuses on capital appreciation through investing in a relatively concentrated portfolio of well-established U.S. large-cap companies - the fund's prospectus describes its target investment pool as the 150 largest U.S. publicly-traded companies as defined by market capitalization. The fund does incorporate ESG factors into its selection process, but is not really an ESG fund. Likewise, while company valuation and growth potential are both considerations in portfolio management, this is neither a growth fund nor a value fund.

As of the most recent information I can find, the company owns 39 holdings, with its top 10 holdings (Meta Platforms (META), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Apple (AAPL), Lilly (LLY), JPMorgan (JPM), Procter & Gamble (PG), and United Parcel Service (UPS)) making up around 37% of total fund assets.

Bridgeway ETFs

I would argue that the fund is somewhat tech-heavy, with 4 of its top holdings and 9 in total fitting my definition of tech (I do not count Tesla as a tech company, which is admittedly debatable). As far as gaps in ownership go, the fund is notably light in industrial exposure (only RTX (RTX)) and there's not much here in materials (mining, steel, etc.) or utilities, though those don't often feature prominently in blue chip stock lists.

With only about 12% annual turnover, this fund basically adheres to a buy-and-hold strategy and doesn't chase momentum or trading opportunities. That does help limit expenses, and the expense ratio of 0.15% is very competitive within the "large cap blend" category.

Positives For This Fund

I like the low expense ratio here quite a bit - consistently beating the market is not a target that most managers can hit, but at least this fund doesn't overcharge investors in its attempt to do so. I also like the long and stable tenure of the fund's management team - the four managers have been here since the start, with no changes in 26 years.

I also like that the fund does not attempt to pursue a momentum strategy and instead looks for blue chips with multiyear performance potential. What constitutes a "quality company" is of course debatable, but in general this fund targets companies with lower leverage, higher ROE, and better investment characteristics (like earnings growth consistency) relative to its selection pool. To the extent that readers find value in Morningstar's estimations of the quality of a company's economic moat, more than 78% of the fund's holdings qualify as "wide moat" versus just over 58% in the large cap blend category.

The fund's mandate to actively manage and seek companies with above-average return potential is a debatable point where positives and negatives are concerned, but I said from the get go that this is an actively-managed fund. To that end, then, I do like that the fund makes sector calls (the lack of industrial stocks today, for instance) - I may not necessarily agree with all of the sector calls, but there does seem to be a coherent investment philosophy guiding these moves (versus, say, some funds that just follow performance or beta).

I consider the fund's performance to be both a positive and negative. Since the inception of the fund in 1997, it has eked out a tiny performance edge versus the S&P 500 (8.4% versus 8.1%) with a modestly lower beta. Compared to its category, though (large cap blended funds, as determined and tracked by Morningstar), the fund has done a little better, with a 15-year return of 10.9% versus 9.7% (I could not find data since fund inception).

I also note that this fund seems to be slightly contrarian. Over the last 11 years ("rounding up" to include year-to-date 2023), top-quartile performance has been a little more common when comparable category returns have been weaker (3 of 5 years when category returns have been single-digit or negative).

Negatives For This Fund

Some of the aforementioned positives can also be construed as negatives for this fund. While the performance has been pretty solid by the standards of actively-managed funds, it certainly hasn't been head-and-shoulders above passive strategy alternatives. Though the fund has not historically produced many years with significant underperformance relative to the S&P 500 (about 5% is the worst in the past decade), investors may consider the relative lack of outperformance (the best year in the last decade was only about 1% better than the S&P 500) to do be a poor risk trade-off - in the best years this fund does about as well as the S&P 500 and in the worst years it does somewhat worse.

Likewise, the fact that the fund holds a concentrated portfolio and actively makes sector calls means that the fund could underperform more significantly if the market really goes against the managers' expectations.

A more concerning negative for me is the small size of this fund. While it hasn't been publicly traded as an ETF all that long, the fund's AUM is just under $115M. There's enough daily volume here for most investors' needs, but funds with small AUMs are often less viable for the manager and more at risk of being closed down and liquidated - potentially forcing investors to reallocate that capital sooner than they anticipated.

The Bottom Line

The fund seems to be structured in a way that investors will get most of the benefits of good years in the market with perhaps a little bit of downside protection in the tougher years, though you could argue that's not as much of a portfolio management outcome as it is inherent to the nature of blue chips. The small AUM of the fund is a concern to me, as is the lack of real performance differentiation over time, but this is a low-cost fund with a coherent strategy and for investors who want actively-managed exposure to U.S. blue chip stocks, the EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF is at least worth a look.