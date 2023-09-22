Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Offers Quality Blue-Chip Exposure Despite Small AUM

Sep. 22, 2023 11:33 AM ETEa Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.14K Followers

Summary

  • EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF offers actively-managed exposure to large-cap high-quality stocks with a focus on cost minimization and established track records.
  • The fund has a relatively concentrated portfolio of <40 holdings, with a mix of value and growth stocks and low turnover. The fund managers actively attempt to "pick winners".
  • The fund has performed reasonably well relative to the market, has a low expense ratio, and a stable management team. However, its small size is a concern.

Blue chip and bull with stock market chart

zimmytws

The debate between advocates of active and passive investing (picking individual stocks that are expected to outperform the market versus "owning the market") will likely never end, but both sides typically agree that if an investor is going to go the route of

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.14K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.