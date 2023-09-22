Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eurozone Flash PMI Fuels Further Downturn Worries As Demand Weakness Intensifies

Summary

  • Eurozone business activity remained in contraction at the end of the third quarter of the year, as an increased rate of loss of orders led to a further decline in activity.
  • The overall reduction in output was again led by manufacturing, but the service sector saw activity decrease for the second month running.
  • Input costs continued to rise sharply, and the rate of inflation even picked up from that seen in August, in part due to higher oil prices.
  • The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index, compiled by S&P Global, recorded 47.1 in September according to the flash estimate, up marginally from 46.7 in August.

Big Euro Symbol in Frankfurt

Heidloss Tilo Geringswald Felix GbR

Eurozone business activity remained in contraction at the end of the third quarter of the year, as an increased rate of loss of orders led to a further decline in activity. The overall reduction in output

This article was written by

