Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Federal Reserve Watch: We Are Doing It

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.98K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve did not raise its policy rate of interest this week, but the amount of securities held outright by the Fed declined by $26.6 billion in the past banking week.
  • The Federal Reserve produced new forecasts of economic behavior, and the picture the Fed presents is "right on target."
  • The only real concern is that economic growth remains very tepid, consistent with the relatively slow growth achieved after the Great Recession.
  • It looks as if the Federal Reserve is forecasting that the growth of labor productivity will remain weak throughout the rest of the decade of the 2020s.
  • Anyhow, the Fed forecasts "on target" inflation and full employment. Not too bad!

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Holds Meeting Of The Financial Stability Oversight Council

Alex Wong

This week, the Federal Reserve decided not to raise its policy rate of interest.

This week, the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening continued.

In this past banking week, the banking week ending September 20, 2023, the amount of securities held outright by

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.98K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.