Black Gold And Vast Lands: The Texas Pacific Land Corp Story

Sep. 22, 2023 11:56 AM ETTexas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)3 Comments
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Texas Pacific Land Corp is one of the largest land and mineral rights owners in the US, with access to natural resources.
  • TPL has delivered impressive returns of around 31,000% since the turn of the century.
  • The company's future growth opportunities include solar farms, wind farms, and other innovative land uses, while its main revenue source remains oil royalties.
  • TPL's impressive history calls for cautious consideration due to its high valuation, yielding less than 3% FCF, reminiscent of 2020's low-rate environment.

Pumpjack Cowboy

shotbydave/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Oil. It’s a part of our everyday life, even if you drive an electric car, your day-to-day consumption is supplied by a network that (largely) runs on oil. Trucks, trains, jets, boats, all of them, require oil,

MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Comments (3)

B
BriBaby
Today, 12:27 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
No consideration of TPL is complete without a discussion of its incredibly corrupt, dysfunctional corporate governance.
J
Jim Bob Jump Back
Today, 12:40 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
@BriBaby
Correct, located in Fort Worth. Do not understand why they did not hire protégés of David Bonderman or Richard Rainwater. These 2 boys made a lot dough for Sid Bass in Fort Worth.
m
magenta17
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (5.02K)
Great company, wonderful stock with a very nice divvy! Longz TPL! :-)
