Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silver Long-Term Charts Point To Potential For Explosive Breakout (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 22, 2023 12:01 PM ETiShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)QQQ, SIL, SLVP, US10Y2 Comments
The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • Silver has shown remarkable relative strength against a backdrop of a stronger USD, higher bond yields, and weak risk assets.
  • On the long-term charts, silver has been building a 3-year base against a host of major currencies. A breakout from such a large base could be explosive.
  • Given today's macro backdrop, silver prices theoretically should have collapsed already, but they are not. Something interesting is brewing in this space.

Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

asbe

Precious metals, particularly silver, have caught my eye with their relative strength in this backdrop of stronger USD + higher bond yields + weak risk assets (equities, cryptos).

I wrote in August that the USD was likely to strengthen

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.74K Followers
Momentum / Breakout trader. Charts and price action are universal, transcending languages and cultures. Shares charting views on Substack (website link).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAGUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Matt-Man profile picture
Matt-Man
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (3.69K)
Instead of paper silver SLV, buy physical PSLV
J
JackCr
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (7.62K)
@The Hermit Trader

Thanks for the analysis!

When you say explosive, perhaps I missed in the article, but could you provide some potential target ranges?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.