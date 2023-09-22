Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing: This Is A Buy-The-Drop Situation (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • The Boeing Company's Commercial Market Outlook projects strong demand for new aircraft until FY 2042, indicating incremental revenue and FCF growth potential for the company.
  • The global aircraft fleet is expected to about double in size over the next two decades, driven by fleet expansions and upgrades by airlines.
  • Air cargo is another source of growth for Boeing, with increasing demand from logistics providers for aircraft capacity.
  • Boeing has a valuation advantage compared to Airbus, based off of free cash flow.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner during take-off

gk-6mt

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are in the midst of a month-long consolidation that puts investors looking for an attractive long-term investment into a unique position. According to Boeing’s latest Commercial Market Outlook, the airline industry is

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

olson21d
Today, 1:11 PM
BA has dropped 45 points from over $243 yearly high on 31 Jul. The daily chart patterns indicate a negative shorting algorithm is put on the stock shortly after the open almost every day for past 6 weeks forcing it down. A Frank Nez blog article (Mar?) with FINRA site listed 114 regulatory events against Barclays including using "whats app" to hide trader communications (short collusion?) from regulators. They receive a small fine and promise to not do it again. However, after 113 more violations it would seem DOJ should do something. Barclays was listed as market maker doing business with Citadel (usual suspects?).
jackmaster20
Today, 12:46 PM
Since the recent near term top of $238.25, Boeing has sold off
approx 16.7% down to $198.50 this afternoon.

Looks to me that this selloff has been orderly with no huge volume
days over the past 6 weeks.

I agree that the global macro demand picture for commercial jets
is robust but I fear Boeing management will continue to make bad
decisions which could benefit their short term situation but harm its
longer term prospects.

Spirit AeroSystems and jet engine suppliers are holding back BA now
after so many quarters of mistakes and bad decisions. I am not sure
BA has solved all its problems. Perhaps it won't until a new CEO
is selected...?

At any rate, the market doesn't appear in a hurry to take advantage
of this buying opportunity in Boeing. I think perhaps the market has
lost confidence in Boeing's ability to execute its strategic plan without
snafus.

Out of BA, thinking of starting a position but not in a hurry to start now.
I plan to watch this current dip play out longer. Let's see what happens
at the $175 price level.
arok79
Today, 12:58 PM
@jackmaster20 still a problem riddled company. I would not be surprised if we still see a meaningful dip from current levels. Pass on BA
rockjcp
Today, 12:38 PM
It may well be second half 2024 before supply, inspection and parts issues completely work thru but BA will again become a juggernaut. Defense continues its slow turnaround amidst increasing contracts. That leaves out BA's secret source!
T_PNW
Today, 12:28 PM
Premium
Nice pullback but I'm waiting for it to either become Oversold or Calhoun to abuse his position again to pull off another big insider trade like last November.
