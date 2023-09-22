Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck Vs. GSK: The Game-Changer Race In Pharma Excellence

Sep. 22, 2023 12:14 PM ETGSK plc (GLAXF), GSK, MRK3 Comments
Nathan Aisenstadt
Summary

  • Despite the increasing number of emerging challenges for the pharmaceutical industry, the management teams at GSK and Merck are successfully coping with them.
  • GSK's revenue was $9.12 billion in the second quarter of 2023, up 8.1% year-over-year, beating analysts' estimates by $0.38 billion.
  • Meanwhile, Merck's revenue continued to grow quarter over quarter and reached approximately $15.04 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  • For GSK, sales of Cabenuva were $219 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 140.7% year over year.
  • For Merck, sales of Keytruda were approximately $6.27 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 19.4% year-over-year due in part to increased indications for use and raised demand for treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer.

Счастливые пожилые пары веселятся во время перестрелки на террасе.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

GSK (NYSE:GSK) is a British pharmaceutical company leading in developing vaccines against numerous viruses. In addition, demand for its drugs for treating HIV and respiratory diseases continues to grow yearly, thanks to maintaining competitive advantages. Merck (

Nathan Aisenstadt
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Nathan Aisenstadt
Article Update Today, 12:19 PM
AnalystPremium
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Nvidia, AMD and Bitcoin in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
J
Jimghad
Today, 1:32 PM
Came across an interesting transcript from Merck Sept. 6 2023 with Citi bank. Of the 18 molecules in research for Merck in Ph 2 or Ph 3, only 2 mols. were from original house research. rest were acquire or in partnership.
Here is the info.
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference (Transcript)
Sep. 06, 2023 6:40 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)1 Like

SA Transcripts

Andrew Baum
I had a question, and I warned you was going to ask you a mean question at the beginning. So when I go through the Merck oncology pipeline and portfolio. So Belzutifan from Peleton, KEYTRUDA from Binovium, ILT4 from Agenus, PAZO from Astra, SKB from Kelun, CTLA-4 from Akeso, the ODM from Orion, Bomedemstat from Imago, I mean you get the idea. The point I'm making is that I could only find two molecules, rebastinib and LAG-3, which are in your oncology Phase II, Phase III or on the market that came from Merck discovery compared to, I think, 18, which were all either acquired licensed or partnered. So the question is, is it that there hasn't been really much focus within Merck discovery on oncology or is it just it's really not very good at it?
r
rockjcp
Today, 12:44 PM
Interesting but Keytruda rules it all! Day by day new drugs are created and patents extended. Value constantly enhanced. Prefer MRK!
