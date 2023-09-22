Justin Sullivan

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART), which does business as Instacart, recently raised $660 million from its IPO, earning a first-day valuation of some $9.9 billion. Despite the stock price soaring 43% on its first day of trading, the firm’s valuation falls short of the $39 billion valuation the firm enjoyed in early 2021. In fact, just last year, the firm was still valued at $10 billion. What has changed since then is that the interest rate environment has deteriorated, reducing valuations in speculative ventures, and the business has slowed down as the pandemic has receded into memory. In its place, there has been a return to traditional brick-and-mortar retail, and this is likely to continue, impeding the company’s ability to grow.

The Business Model

In Instagram’s S-1/A, the firm outlines its chief job-to-be-done by stating that, “Instacart was founded in 2012 to bring the grocery industry online and help make grocery shopping effortless.” This, however, obscures the fact that Instacart is, at once, a platform, and a logistics company. Platforms exist to help customers do jobs better and more efficiently, and for them, that job-to-be-done is buying groceries. Instacart Marketplace’s offering is to achieve this by bringing grocery shopping online, and onto their platform, which matches retailers, brands and shoppers, with customers.

Instacart Marketplace enjoys network effects wherein the more customers there are on Instacart, the more retailers, brands and shoppers will be attracted to it, improving selection and potentially reducing prices; and, however, in order to speedily deliver those groceries, the firm has to invest in its logistics and fulfillment services, and these costs will eventually be pushed to customers, with the hope that there will be so many customers that per user price effect is minimal. So far, Instacart has been able to drive down its operating expenses as a share of revenue, despite those expenses rising on an aggregate basis. This has the effect of reducing the burden of the firm’s investments on each customer, leading to price deflation.

The physical guts of the business are something that Instacart has been at pains to downplay. In the S-1/A statement, the firm mentions artificial intelligence or “AI” some 36 times, but mentions “logistics” just three times, despite the logistics playing a vital part of the business. This is likely because the firm needed to juice up the valuation and framing themselves as a “tech company” implies higher returns than the firm actually earns.

To drive home the point that Instacart is a platform, we should think of it in a sort of Bill Gates way, where we define a platform as “when the economic value of everybody that uses it exceeds the value of the company that creates it”. The value created within this ecosystem can be measured. Gross transaction value (GTV) is a good way to express Instacart’s role as a platform. Revenue has risen as a share of GTV from 4.16% in 2019 to 8.85%, with the firm demonstrably taking just a fraction of the economic value created on the platform. This is also an opportunity to grow revenue even amidst declining revenue growth, by simply raising prices.

Profits have flown to the company because it has been able to integrate retailers, shoppers, brands and customers, modularizing logistical services to deliver groceries, providing lower prices and greater convenience. Instacart’s net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) has risen from -$26 million in 2021 to $130 million in 2022, while revenue in that time rose from $1.83 billion to $2.6 billion. In that vein, returns on invested capital (ROIC) have risen from -3% in 2021 to 18% in 2022. (Achieving profitability is likely what persuaded management to finally go public, compared with the possibility that interest rates might rise yet further, as growth slowed down, hurting the firm’s valuation.

The Online Grocery Challenge

Groceries are challenging as an e-commerce business because achieving the greater selection customers want is something that has diminishing returns, it is virtually impossible to assure quality for an individual item in a stock keeping unit (SKU), and because the quality of grocery items, especially the most perishable goods, are subject to degradation during transportation or storage. Instacart’s high valuation was a reflection of the fact that solving this grocery challenge is so difficult. It is one thing to point at a wealth of competitors armed with resources, it is quite another to turn that into a business that solves this grocery challenge. A traditional e-commerce firm such as Amazon (AMZN) needed to buy Whole Foods Market to truly be competitive in the arena, and a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer such as Walmart, at first struggled to keep up with Amazon. As the chart below shows, Instacart has grown its market share for order sizes of less than $75 to 56%, and for order sizes of $75+ to 74%, despite facing competition from Amazon, Shipt, Gopuff, Uber-Delivery (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH).

Successfully integrating the components of the value chain in online groceries is very difficult, and Instacart has reaped the rewards of doing so, improving its profitability and growing its market share.

The Shift Back to Brick-and-Mortar

One of the great questions of the pandemic was whether the “shift to digital” and the surge of ecommerce was a permanent shift, or merely temporary. In other words, post-pandemic, would people continue to do their shopping primarily online? The evidence so far is that the wave of ecommerce has started to recede. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that ecommerce as a share of total retail has declined since the giddy heights of the pandemic, reverting to the trend line that has held for so long.

The impact of this is that, while ecommerce revenue will continue to grow as retail grows, the growth rate will be slower than that of the pandemic heights. Rather than rapid disruption, Instacart and other online grocery platforms will exist in a kind of accommodation with traditional retailers. This makes sense: to be human is to move, and only under the most extreme scenarios can people be expected to do the bulk of their shopping online. Under normal conditions, we should expect the majority of grocery shopping to be done in physical stores, and a residual to be done online. Instacart’s biggest challenge today is not that another platform will provide a superior service, but that people are shifting back to brick and mortar.

The Conservation of Attractive Profits

In The Innovator’s Solution, Clayton Christensen posited what he called the law of conservation of attractive profits”, saying,

“Formally, the law of conservation of attractive profits states that in the value chain there is a requisite juxtaposition of modular and interdependent architectures, and of reciprocal processes of commoditization and de-commoditization, that exists in order to optimize the performance of what is not good enough. The law states that when modularity and commoditization cause attractive profits to disappear at one stage in the value chain, the opportunity to earn attractive profits with proprietary products will usually emerge at an adjacent stage.”

Building from that idea, we can draw a few conclusions that present the bull case for Instacart. The emergence of online grocery shopping does solve a real problem, and online grocery shopping will not go away, even if it has reverted to its trend line. That trend line is still going up, not down. At some point, it will flatten out, because, except in a dystopian universe, people will prefer to go out for their grocery shopping. This is because grocery shopping is not just about buying groceries, it’s part of an overall experience, part of belonging to a community, and, frankly, there are things you want to buy yourself. That said, at least 15% of total retail is now done online. That’s a huge market, and we can reasonably expect that number to reach 20%. South Korea, a country often cited as being years ahead of the West in terms of e-commerce adoption, breached the 20% mark before the pandemic. That suggests that there is a real problem in physical groceries that online groceries are solving, and that by solving that problem, attractive profits will flow across the value chain to the businesses that solve that problem. Instacart has emerged as a leader in that value chain, and its emergent profitability is its reward.

By breaking up the old grocery system, commoditizing incumbents’ integration and modularizing the delivery of their groceries, Instacart has not simply destroyed some of the incumbent value that its traditional competitors enjoyed, it has captured new value by integrating the components of the value chain in a new way.

The firm’s market share gains tell us that customers trust the brand, and that it is likely to be the first port-of-call for customers, so that any gains made by ecommerce in the grocery space will benefit Instacart as well. Given the value that Instacart creates, it may be able to raise its profitability by slowly raising prices, increasing its value over time. While some would argue that this would shift customers to its peers, I am skeptical: aside from Amazon, its main online peers, Shipt, Gopuff, Uber-Delivery and DoorDash, will likely also be forced to raise fees given rising interest rates.

Valuation

The zero-growth value of the firm per share what New Constructs terms the “economic book value”) based on its 2022 results is equal to -$12.84 per share, compared to today’s pricing of some $34. In this simple analysis, I have not computed values for the TTM period because of the absence of tax information for that period, and the lack of data for the company for me to make reliable assumptions. This model is sensitive to various assumptions, so the reader is free to play with these numbers. What is important as you do so is to realize just how much of the stock price is built on the assumption of growth, just as ecommerce is reverting to the trend line and the old pandemic gains are receding.

Zero-Growth Value 2021 2022 NOPAT $ (25.57) $ 131.14 Discount value 5.30% 7.40% NOPAT/Discount value $ (482.36) $ 1,772.19 Adjusted total debt $ 61.69 $ 50.56 Excess cash $ 1,530.30 $ 1,614.45 Unconsolidated subsidiary assets $ - $ - Net assets from discontinued operations $ - $ - Value of outstanding ESO liabilities $ 809.98 $ 796.77 Under/Over-funded Pensions $ - $ - Preferred stock $ 2,822.00 $ 2,822.00 Minority interests $ - $ - Net deferred compensation assets $ - $ - Net deferred tax assets $ - $ - Zero-Growth Value $ (2,645.73) $ (282.70) Price to-date per share $ 33.70 $ 33.70 Outstanding shares $ 22.00 $ 22.00 Zero-Growth Value per share $ (120.26) $ (12.85) Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Instacart has solved the groceries problems, and this has allowed it to earn profits in the industry, as well as leading market share in online retail. However, this successful platform faces its biggest challenge from a shift back to traditional brick-and-mortar retail, and we should expect a decline in growth from hereon. The company’s zero-growth value based on its 2022 numbers already suggest that the business has been greatly overvalued, and given the headwinds it faces, this tells us that investors should stay away.