Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target Hospitality: Potential Short-Term Positive Catalysts

Sep. 22, 2023 12:28 PM ETTarget Hospitality Corp. (TH)
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Target Hospitality is a modular housing community company serving the energy industry and US government, with a majority of revenue and profitability coming from government contracts.
  • The company operates 27 communities with almost 17,000 available beds, providing modular housing and services to large energy companies in the Permian basin.
  • The company is seeking a five-year contract for housing unaccompanied migrant children in Pecos, Texas, which could significantly impact the company's valuation.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Catalyst Hedge Investing. Learn More »
Sustainable home draft

Franck-Boston

The Basic Business

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is a modular housing community company serving the energy industry and US government, primarily through migrant influx housing. With the open borders policy of the current administration, the government business has grown materially over the past

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.65K Followers
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.