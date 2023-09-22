Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gladstone Capital: Capture Monthly Income At A Discount

Sep. 22, 2023 12:42 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)BIZD, GAIN4 Comments
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
260 Followers

Summary

  • GLAD currently sits at a dividend yield of 9.8% and pays its distribution out on a monthly basis.
  • Their portfolio contains floating rate loans, which positions them to benefit from a high-interest environment.
  • GLAD previously traded at a 17% average premium over the NAV. Currently, GLAD only trades at a 9% premium so this may indicate an opportunity.

Hand Writing Cash Flow on Blackboard

Dontstop/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

I recently wrote an analysis on Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and I think it's only fair that I also cover the brother fund, Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). GLAD is a well-managed business development

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
260 Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

e
ethel65
Today, 12:52 PM
Premium
Comments (171)
Been a core holding for years
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 1:21 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (102)
@ethel65 appreciate you reading!
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 12:46 PM
Premium
Comments (755)
not yet in my buy zone
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.