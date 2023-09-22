Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flash PMI Signals Deepening U.K. Economic Downturn In September

Sep. 22, 2023 12:45 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • The disappointing PMI survey results for September mean a recession is looking increasingly likely in the UK.
  • UK business activity slumped in September, with output across manufacturing and services contracting for a second month running.
  • The growing gloom and worsening order book trend led to the steepest fall in employment since January 2021 and, if the pandemic is excluded, since October 2009.

UK economic growth expected to slow down. Supply chain crisis slows economic growth.

Leestat

The disappointing PMI survey results for September mean a recession is looking increasingly likely in the UK. The steep fall in output signalled by the flash PMI data is consistent with GDP contracting at a quarterly rate of over 0.4%, with

