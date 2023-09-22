Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: 8% Yield, Dividend Is Not At Risk

Vektor Research profile picture
Vektor Research
287 Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's stock has been the worst-performing among its competitors, but price increases have helped drive wireless service revenue growth.
  • The company has struggled to increase customer growth, losing customers to competitors like T-Mobile and cable companies.
  • Verizon's recently cleared C-band spectrum will help it compete in wireless and Fixed Wireless Access offerings.
  • We believe that the dividend is not at risk. Capex is coming down to the BAU levels. Verizon possibly has more room to deleverage.
  • Shares are trading at a decade-low, with 7x forward P/E and 8% yield. Maintain BUY.

Verizon sign on the office building in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Struggling to Increase Customer Growth, But Pricing Actions Come to Rescue

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has been the worst-performing stock among the big three. Since last year, Verizon is down 18%, AT&T (T) has fallen 8%, while T-Mobile (

This article was written by

We aim to provide investors with an independent view. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and small-to-medium cap companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, CHTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not an investment recommendation. Please do your own due diligence.

Comments (2)

P
PortguyofVA
Today, 1:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (424)
Well written article. Thank you.
r
rockjcp
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (7.76K)
VZ lead issue favorably commented on by EPA should boost stock. Concur VZ is a screaming BUY!
