Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Oil Corporation: I Like This Company Very Much

Sep. 22, 2023 1:03 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
498 Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Oil Corporation aims to maximize shareholder returns by returning $434 million to shareholders in the last quarter alone.
  • The company's primary operations are in the Bakken region and Eagle Ford region in the US, with improvements in production levels expected.
  • MRO has strong earnings and a low price-to-earnings ratio compared to similar-sized businesses like EQT Corporation.

Night Time Offshore Oil Rig Drilling and Fracking Operation, Brightly Lit, on Calm Seas

grandriver

Investment Rundown

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has grown significantly over the last several years and now boasts a market cap of over $16 billion. The company's share price is very much tied to the price of both oil and

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
498 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.