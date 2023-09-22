Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OCCI: 34% Yielding CLO Fund Shows Pitfalls Of Yield Chasing

Summary

  • OCCI, a small closed-end fund, has adhered to our previous thesis and lost almost 40% since then.
  • The fund is primarily focused on CLO equity, with CLO debt making up just 14.1% of the total.
  • OCCI's distribution yield is now at 34% and the fund is trading at a decent discount.
  • An upgrade is warranted.
Bad Leader Give Wrong Direction

airdone

When we wrote of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) one year ago, we focused on key metrics that matter. Yes, the distribution yield was among those four, but it was the least important piece of the puzzle. What we said was the following:

