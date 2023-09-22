Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield Infrastructure: An Opportunity Is Available

Alexander Steinberg
Summary

  • The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has remained stable over the past six months, but has become slightly more attractive with two additional reported quarters.
  • At its current price, BIP promises ~5% yield plus ~6% growth for a total of 11% return.
  • Selling BIP $30 March 15, 2024, puts represents, arguably, the most attractive opportunity.

Half a year ago, I published "Brookfield Infrastructure: Checking Numbers Before Rushing In" ("previous article"), in which I recommended holding the stock despite it being seemingly inexpensive.

The stock is trading precisely at the same level as half

Alexander Steinberg
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIP, BAM, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

T
The Sherif
Today, 2:30 PM
Great article and totally agree with your premise. BIP has been proving that it is a very resilient company that generates a lot of cash through a lot of business cycles. Strong supporter of buy on the dip for this one but the put sales are even better if you don't want to hold the stock..
