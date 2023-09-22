Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reliance Steel & Aluminum: Not A High Growth Company Despite Acquisitions

Sep. 22, 2023 2:19 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)
Summary

  • RS's revenue doubled in the past 12 years, but growth was driven more by changes in selling price than tonnage. This is not a high-growth company.
  • The company operates in a cyclical industry. But it has not been able to mitigate the cyclical effects by diversifying its products, customers, and international presence.
  • Despite improvements in operating efficiencies and a strong financial position, the valuation of RS does not offer a margin of safety.

High-speed drill

Liuhsihsiang/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company (NYSE:RS) revenue doubled over the past 12 years. But this was due more to changes in the selling price than tonnage growth. Based on the shipment tonnage, it is not

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
511 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

