Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SFL Corporation: Buy On Prospects For Major Dividend Hike

Sep. 22, 2023 2:45 PM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)SDRL1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.28K Followers

Summary

  • With dayrates for offshore drilling rigs approaching decade-highs, the company's much-scrutinized offshore drilling exposure has turned into a major tailwind as of late.
  • Consequently, the company's semi-submersible rig Hercules is expected to contribute approximately $100 million in Adjusted EBITDA over the next 12 months.
  • In addition, SFL stands to benefit from the recent rally in charter rates for car carriers after chartering two vintage carriers to Volkswagen at vastly improved terms.
  • As a result, I firmly expect the company to hike its dividend by an estimated 25% next year. Based on an assumed 9% dividend yield, I am assigning a 12-month price target of $13.35 to the shares.
  • Including dividends, investor returns would calculate to approximately 23% at prevailing trading prices. While shares have rallied by almost 30% from their May lows, I would advise investors to use any major weakness to initiate or add to existing positions.
Capsa cranes and Seadrill drilling platform in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

MikeMareen

Note:

I have covered SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

More than two years ago, I managed to make a great call near the bottom in shares

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.28K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Sound Investor
Today, 2:53 PM
Comments (2.02K)
Thanks @Henrik Alex for this and your many other excellent articles in the shipping space. I've been a long term SFL shareholder precisely because this company has so many different levers to pull. Single asset players - especially those that participate mainly in the spot market - are basically ways of riding the markets up and down. There is really no value added by an individual company so you might as well just buy the freight index. SFL on the other hand, is a different player. It participates in multiple asset classes, it locks in rates, it has the ability to be opportunistic, and it appears to be one of the most minority shareholder friendly players in the industry as a whole, and the JF complex in particular. Most long time holders know they have recouped their entire investment in dividends paid out over the years so a rise in the share price, as you forecast, is gravy on top!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.